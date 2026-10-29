Quang Ninh firm exports first transformer shipment to the Philippines

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Cam Pha Electrical Equipment JSC has exported its first shipment of transformers to the Philippines on October 28, marking a step forward in the international expansion of industrial manufacturers in Quang Ninh city.

The shipment, valued at more than 700,000 USD, comprises 69 Kv to 13.8 Kv distribution transformers. The products were exported to Cotabato Light and Power Company, a subsidiary of the Philippines’ Aboitiz Power Group, to serve electricity transmission in the country.

The company aims to export additional shipments worth around 5-10 million USD to the Philippines by 2027.

Vu Son Tung, a member of the company’s Board of Directors, said that after successfully exporting transformers to the Philippines, the company is seeking to expand its customer base in the Philippine market. It aims to raise exports to 30% of total revenue by 2030.

To support businesses, the city’s relevant agencies worked to expedite administrative procedures and complete export formalities for the shipment.

Phung Thi Nguyen Hanh, head of the Cam Pha Port Border Gate’s customs team under Customs Sub-department Region VIII, said that although this was the company’s first customs declaration, the process was completed quickly.

The first export shipments are expected to directly contribute to the city's industrial and economic growth, while further affirming the manufacturing and supporting industry capabilities of businesses in Quang Ninh as they target international markets./.