Business

Vietnam, Nordics push to turn new frameworks into business deals

Chairman of the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam) Thue Quist Thomasen said bilateral ties are gaining momentum through new agreements covering sci-tech and innovation cooperation, the Vietnam–Norway Green Strategic Partnership, and the newly-signed Vietnam–Europian Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh addresses the Nordic - Vietnam Business Forum on October 29, 2026. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh addresses the Nordic - Vietnam Business Forum on October 29, 2026. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam and the Nordic countries have opened new trade, investment and technology transfer opportunities, but the test now is converting diplomatic frameworks into projects, contracts and actual production capacity.

It was spotlighted at the Nordic–Vietnam Business Forum on October 29, part of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum in Ho Chi Minh City.

The forum, themed “The Next Growth Decade: Where Vietnamese Ambition and Nordic Standards Compound", sought to pair Nordic technology, governance and sustainability expertise with Vietnam’s market, manufacturing base and workforce.

Chairman of the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam) Thue Quist Thomasen said bilateral ties are gaining momentum through new agreements covering sci-tech and innovation cooperation, the Vietnam–Norway Green Strategic Partnership, and the newly-signed Vietnam–European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Tariff cuts alone won’t secure long-term investment. Thomasen said companies need predictable licensing and approvals and access to green power, including direct power purchase agreements.

Norwegian Ambassador Stein Iversen said the free trade deal and the green partnership complement each other: the trade pact sets rules for commerce and investment, while the green partnership signals political backing for a sustainable marine economy, marine spatial planning and renewables. Firms therefore should move early to grasp those opportunities.

The EFTA–Vietnam FTA took 14 years to negotiate and carries rules that companies will have to master, including tariffs, rules of origin and documentation. Iversen urged firms to study the text, test product fit and prepare for market standards. Ratification is still needed, and the forum heard that it could be completed in the first half of 2027.

The payoff is meant to be two-way: Norwegian companies gain easier access to Vietnam while Vietnamese exporters gain conditions to sell into EFTA markets. Seafood is a standout - nearly 60% of Norway’s export value to Vietnam, with salmon duties slated to hit 0% on entry into force and mackerel to 0% over three years. Maritime industry, circular economy and energy are also in play.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh said the city, now more than 6,772 sq.km and over 14 million people after merging with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces, boasts finance, trade, services, industry, ports, logistics and marine economy strengths. The larger footprint gives it room to reshape growth and plug deeper into global value chains.

The city wants to shift from simple trade and investment promotion to co-building development capacity. Nordic investors are expected to bring technology, governance standards and innovation that lift Vietnamese firms up the value chain. Priorities include clean energy, sustainable transport, circular economy, hi-tech industry, environmental solutions and smart cities, he said.

Thanh pledged continued investment climate reforms, faster administrative procedures and more transparency and governance efficiency. These are necessary conditions for firms to invest, expand and stay for the long term.

More than 100 Government, diplomatic and business representatives from Vietnam and the Nordics attended the event. The hope is that contacts turn into company visits, pilot projects, contracts or investment./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam #Nordic–Vietnam Business Forum #2026 Autumn Economic Forum #NordCham Vietnam #European Free Trade Association Ho Chi Minh City Norway Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

International buyers explore products at the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Nordic businesses look to Vietnam for deeper trade, supply-chain cooperation

VIS 2025 enabled Nordic businesses to directly explore Vietnamese suppliers while facilitating deeper engagements with management agencies, localities, industry associations, seaports, factories and logistics partners. The programme showed that Vietnam-Nordic cooperation is expanding beyond trade to supply-chain development, investment, logistics and digital transformation.

See more

Speakers at the discussion held on October 28 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum (AEF) 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 seeks to establish new growth poles

Vietnam has built an impressive growth model, becoming a major manufacturing hub, an investment destination and an increasingly interconnected economy. It now needs to move beyond simply building connections and become a smartly connected economy.

Workers process shrimp for export at the Minh Phu Seafood JSC in Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s export outlook holding firm

“The four EFTA markets do not import much Vietnamese seafood at present, but having a free trade agreement will make two-way trade easier and widen cooperation between Vietnamese companies and partners strong in fishing, processing and seafood technology,” said Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) Le Hang.

The free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) opens up new opportunities for scientific and technological cooperation, high-quality investment and innovation. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

VEFTA opens opportunities for high-tech cooperation, innovation

According to Vice President of the Foreign Trade University Associate Professor Dr. Dao Ngoc Tien, the VEFTA’s long-term value lies largely in its non-tariff commitments, which establish institutional frameworks, principles and cooperation mechanisms with lasting economic impacts.

Aircraft of some Vietnamese airlines (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnamese aircraft fleet climbs to 261

Among them, Vietjet registered 107 aircraft, including 16 Airbus A320s, 83 A321s and eight A330s. Vietnam Airlines has 94, including four A320s, 59 A321s, 14 A350s and 17 Boeing 787s.

Illustrative photo: VNA

Ca Mau approves wind power project worth nearly 154.7 million USD

To ensure the project stays on schedule, Huynh Chi Nguyen, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead and coordinate with relevant agencies in guiding procedures for land allocation and leasing, the allocation of marine areas, and environmental protection. Relevant departments and agencies are responsible for state management, inspection, supervision and handling issues arising within their respective jurisdictions.

Within the framework of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, Ho Chi Minh City launches a digital platform to support the year-end stimulus programme. (Photo: VNA)

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 connects economies into value chains

Over three working days, more than 20 in-depth sessions and dozens of technology showcases produced concrete results, showing cooperation moves beyond vision into substantive links and action. The sessions generated strategic insights and recast thinking on new growth forces, core drivers and breakthrough cooperation models as the global economy shifts deeply.

Illustrative image

Gold's headline price tells only part of trading story

Gold prices are often quoted as a single figure, making it easy to compare movements across different periods. However, a change in the quoted price does not translate into the same financial outcome for everyone exposed to the market. The result depends on how gold is traded, the size of the position, and the costs and contractual terms attached to the transaction.

A high-level plenary session of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28. (Photo: VNA)

Autumn Economic Forum 2026: Connecting new growth drivers to unlock potential

Global investment in new digital projects has nearly tripled since 2020, while the digital economy has recorded annual growth of 10–12% for several years, significantly outpacing global GDP growth, she said, adding that industrial digitalisation and cross-border digital services are also expanding rapidly.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 on October 28. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam must strengthen domestic capacity to move up global supply chains: Deputy PM

Thang stressed that Vietnam could not remain a passive recipient or an outside observer. Instead, it must build its own capacity and actively define its role in global production networks. The goal is not simply to join existing or emerging value chains, but to create the conditions, mechanisms and capabilities for Vietnam and its international partners to participate more directly in value creation.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (Photo: thoibaotaichinh,.vn)

AEF 2026 opens in-depth dialogue on cooperation framework in new era

For Vietnam, the urgent requirement now is not only to connect and bring the economy into existing or emerging value chains but, more importantly, to create the environment, mechanisms and capacity so that Vietnam and international partners could plug more deeply and directly into the process of creating and building value in the new value chains, said Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

Membership certificates of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC- HCMC) are presented to ten holding companies as its first members. on October 28, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

VIFC-HCMC announces first 10 official members

The 10 first members have a combined registered charter capital and committed capital contribution of 33.63 million USD. They plan to invest in and develop projects across infrastructure, education, energy, technology and financial services.

Innovation is key to helping SMEs enhance competitiveness and participate more deeply in global value chains (Photo: VNA)

Resolution opens new pathways for Vietnamese SMEs

Pham Van Viet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viet Thang Jean Co., Ltd. (VitaJean), said continued dependence on low labour costs will drive profit margins towards zero. The company has therefore invested in 3D design and laser-cutting technologies, reducing the time required for certain production stages from weeks to just hours. This has helped cut costs and meet the rapidly changing requirements of international orders.