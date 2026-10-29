Society

Vietnam advances child development strategy towards 2045

By 2045, all Vietnamese children are set to fully enjoy their rights and gain equitable access to high-quality healthcare, education, culture, sports, social welfare and other essential services.

A basketball tournament at Marie Curie II Primary School in Kien Hung ward, Hanoi, helping promote physical exercise and better health among students. (Photo: VNA)
A basketball tournament at Marie Curie II Primary School in Kien Hung ward, Hanoi, helping promote physical exercise and better health among students. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has signed Decision No. 2033/QD-TTg approving the national strategy on child development for 2026–2035, with a vision to 2045, setting targets for children’s comprehensive development, protection and equitable access to essential services.

The strategy aims to ensure that by 2030, all children live in safe, healthy and happy environments, enjoy their full rights and have equitable access to quality healthcare, education, protection and other services. It also seeks to promote their comprehensive development, life skills, digital skills and creativity, particularly among disadvantaged children and those in difficult areas, helping improve the future workforce and support sustainable national development and international integration.

By 2045, all Vietnamese children are set to fully enjoy their rights and gain equitable access to high-quality healthcare, education, culture, sports, social welfare and other essential services. They are also expected to develop comprehensively, adapt to digital society and international integration, and contribute to national prosperity and happiness as a high-quality workforce.

Childhood vaccination coverage to exceed 95% by 2030

To ensure safe births, good health, nutrition and physical development, the strategy targets an infant mortality rate of below 10 deaths per 1,000 live births by 2030 and below eight by 2035. Vaccination coverage among children under the expanded immunisation programme is expected to exceed 95% by 2030 and remain above that level through 2035.

To promote equitable access to quality education and develop knowledge, qualities, skills and adaptability in the digital age, the strategy aims to raise preschool enrolment to 97% by 2030 and maintain at least that rate through 2035. By 2035, 95% of students are expected to receive life-skills and digital-skills training.

Under Hanoi’s School Milk Programme, all preschool and primary school children are provided with milk to support their development. (Photo: VNA)

Under Hanoi’s School Milk Programme, all preschool and primary school children are provided with milk to support their development. (Photo: VNA)

Child abuse and sexual abuse rates to fall by at least 5% annually

To protect children from violence, abuse, exploitation, accidents and injuries, and provide support for those in special circumstances, the strategy targets an annual reduction of at least 5% in child violence and sexual abuse through 2030, followed by a 3% annual decline during 2031–2035.

The child labour rate among those aged 5–17 is to fall to below 1.1% by 2030 and remain below that level through 2035. Child deaths from accidents and injuries are targeted to decline to fewer than 12 per 100,000 children by 2030 and fewer than 11 by 2035.

All children in special circumstances are to receive appropriate support, intervention and services meeting their basic needs by 2030, with this coverage maintained through 2035.

The strategy also seeks to expand access to cultural, sporting, recreational and entertainment activities, with 85% of communes, wards and special zones expected to have facilities for children's activities by 2030, rising to 90% by 2035.

All commune-level administrative units to assign personnel to child-related work by 2027

The strategy aims to strengthen family capacity and child protection networks, improve intersectoral coordination and accelerate digital transformation.

By 2030, systems for collecting, standardising, updating, connecting and sharing child-related data will be completed, covering abused children, those at risk of violence, exploitation or abandonment, and children in special circumstances, in line with the national programme on child protection and child labour prevention and reduction for 2026–2030.

The proportion of parents and caregivers equipped with parenting knowledge and skills to support children's comprehensive development at different life stages is targeted at 85% by 2030 and 95% by 2035.

By 2027, all communes, wards and special zones must assign personnel to handle child affairs and establish channels for receiving, connecting and handling child protection information, ensuring access to the National Child Protection Hotline 111 and emergency response mechanisms through 2035.

To achieve these goals, the strategy outlines key tasks and solutions, focusing on improving policies and governance; strengthening healthcare, nutrition and physical development; enhancing education quality and future workforce skills; protecting children and ensuring safe, healthy and friendly environments; promoting children's participation in cultural, sporting and recreational activities; advancing digital transformation and child-related data management, monitoring and evaluation; raising awareness and skills regarding children's rights and comprehensive development; and mobilising lawful resources and expanding international cooperation./.

VNA
#VNHP #Vietnam #child development strategy #Vietnam's child development strategy #child protection #children's rights
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

At the hotline launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City launches child protection hotline

Ho Chi Minh City launched a 24/7 child protection hotline on October 22 to receive reports of child abuse, violence, maltreatment and illegal child labour, as well as cases involving women experiencing violence or abuse and in need of support.

The September 11 launch of the national programme for 2026–2030 on strengthening child protection and preventing and minimising illegal child labour (Photo: VNA)

National programme aims to strengthen child protection, reduce illegal child labour

The programme aims to ensure all children live in safe and healthy environments, minimise child abuse nationwide, and create opportunities for children suffering violence, sexual abuse or illegal child labour, those at risk of violence, exploitation or neglect, as well as the ones with other special circumstances, to integrate into society and develop comprehensively.

See more

The 17th Hanoi People’s Council's seventh meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi clears 20 resolutions, defers two metro rail mechanisms

The approved policies target urban management, public investment, infrastructure, social welfare and livelihoods. Two stand out are a special mechanism to handle long-running violations at 12 Muong Thanh Group projects, and a plan to renovate and redevelop Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh (L), representing the Vietnamese Government, receives the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026 from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)

Vietnam receives 2026 Government Leadership Award

The award recognises Vietnam’s efforts to develop policies, improve institutions and build infrastructure for digital transformation. The 2023 Telecommunications Law and Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation provide important foundations, establishing digital infrastructure as a cornerstone of the digital economy and society.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Skilled workforce key to advancing Vietnam’s marine economy: insiders

According to Nguyen Tien Thao, Director General of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said 13 institutions in Vietnam offer training related to marine resources and the marine economy. In 2026, 44 disciplines enrolled students, up 18.9% from 2025, while successful applicants increased 16.1% to 5,153. However, training remains limited in scale.

A panorama of Hoan Kiem lake (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi proposes 859-million-USD project to revamp Hoan Kiem Lake area

Implemented in Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards, the project aims to create a large square directly connecting Hoan Kiem Lake with Cach mang thang tam (August Revolution) Square, the Hanoi Opera House, the Vietnam National Museum of History, and nearby areas. It also seeks to expand public spaces, reorganise the traffic system and underground spaces, preserve and promote heritage values, and introduce appropriate cultural and service facilities.

Ho Chi Minh City launches three innovative and people-centred digital transformation models. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City launches three digital transformation models to improve public services

The three models comprise integrating the city’s public transport system into the centralised transport platform on the VNeID electronic identification application; establishing and connecting a database of birth and death records to facilitate administrative procedures; and deploying community rapid-response teams linked to the 1022 hotline to help residents register deaths at home.

At the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport in late September 2026 (Photo: VNA)

ACV proposes traffic priority for Long Thanh airport links

Preparations for Long Thanh International Airport’s commercial launch in late 2026 are being accelerated. ACV said construction of Component Project 3, which covers essential airport facilities, is about 86% complete. Four of the 16 main bidding packages have been completed, while the remaining 12 are being fast-tracked for completion in this December. Most are expected to meet the deadline.

An overview of the conference (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Hanoi completes sampling of all planned martyrs’ graves

In 2026, the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains and the implementation of the 500-day campaign were identified as particularly important political tasks, reflecting the traditions of gratitude and remembrance, as well as the responsibility of the Party organisation, authorities, armed forces and people towards fallen heroes. Hanoi has now completed the campaign’s first phase.

A representative of the Quang Ngai Border Guard Command speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai sets deadline for eCDT installation

At a meeting on October 27 to review the province’s IUU fishing prevention plan implementation, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Tam Hien called on local departments and authorities to meet the deadline and strengthen round-the-clock monitoring of fishing vessels at high risk of IUU violations.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Former Ho Chi Minh City planning official expelled from Party

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat has decided to expel Su Ngọc Anh, former member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment and former Deputy Director of the department from the Party as a disciplinary measure.

Hoang Dinh Thang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe and member of the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Great National Unity Day in Europe: Youth build stronger, more united community

There are many untapped assets in the Vietnamese community in Europe, including knowledge, management experience, science-technology, economic resources and international connections. Linked effectively, they could contribute more directly to Vietnam’s development, and the community can keep serving as a friendship bridge between Vietnam and European countries.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi Bui Huyen Mai and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Duc Tuan receive the donations and present letters of appreciation to the participating organisations (Photo: thanhuyhanoi.vn)

Hanoi mobilises over 9.3 million USD to support the poor

At the event, 12 organisations received certificates of merit from the Hanoi Party Committee and 14 others were commended by the Chairperson of the municipal People’s Committee for contributions to the “For Vietnam’s Seas and Islands” Fund. Another 19 organisations were recognised for fundraising and relief efforts for people affected by natural disasters in 2025, while 20 organisations and businesses were honoured for their social welfare contributions.

The Canada-Vietnam Cultural and Educational Council officially launches the Viet Youth Readiness Hub and opens a community Vietnamese language class for children (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese language education network expanded across Canada

In line with the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, CVCEC’s initiative combines technology and educational cooperation to connect previously independent classes, expand access to Vietnamese language learning and help young people maintain their ties with the homeland.

Phuoc An Minh Bridge is 3 metres wide and 33 metres long, meeting the design standards for new rural bridges. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang mobilises resources to improve social welfare

Local authorities have stepped up efforts to mobilise donations from businesses, organisations and philanthropists to build bridges, roads and houses, supporting poverty reduction and new-style rural development.