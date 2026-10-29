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Vietnam, Cambodia boost border management, crime prevention

The two sides agreed to continue information sharing and coordinate border management and protection in line with border agreements and documents signed by the two governments.

Representatives from the Lam Dong provincial Border Guard Command and the Mondulkiri provincial Gendarmerie Command sign the minutes of the talks. (Photo published by VNA)
Representatives from the Lam Dong provincial Border Guard Command and the Mondulkiri provincial Gendarmerie Command sign the minutes of the talks. (Photo published by VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The Border Guard Command of Vietnam's Lam Dong province and the Gendarmerie Command of Mondulkiri province of Cambodia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in border management, protection and crime prevention.

The consensus was reached at their talks held on October 29 in Nam Gia Nghia ward, Lam Dong province, to review coordination efforts in 2025–2026 and discuss cooperation priorities for the coming period.

The two sides said they had regularly exchanged information on border management and protection, and coordinated efforts to prevent, detect and combat crimes and other violations. These activities have helped maintain security and order along the shared border between the two provinces.

The two forces have also maintained visits and exchanges on traditional holidays and festivals, while sharing professional experience. Such activities have strengthened solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding and trust between their officers and personnel.

Building on these results, the two sides agreed to continue information sharing and coordinate border management and protection in line with border agreements and documents signed by the two governments.

They also pledged to intensify efforts to prevent and combat crimes, particularly illegal entry and exit, smuggling, illicit goods transportation, human trafficking, drug-related offences, arms and explosives trafficking, and illegal resource exploitation.

For Vietnamese citizens who violate the law in Mondulkiri but whose cases do not warrant legal proceedings under Cambodian law, the two sides proposed coordinating their handover through border gates so Vietnamese authorities can receive and handle the cases in accordance with Vietnamese law.

The two sides also agreed to advise their superiors and local authorities on expanding twinning activities between residential communities on both sides of the border. The initiative aims to promote people-to-people exchanges, support socio-economic development and poverty reduction, and improve living standards, while further strengthening traditional friendship among border communities.

Speaking at the meeting, Colonel Nguyen Thanh Dinh, Commander of the Lam Dong Border Guard Command, expressed his hope that the two forces would continue to promote solidarity, friendship and close coordination to improve border management and protection and maintain security and order along the Vietnam-Cambodia border, contributing to a peaceful, friendly and cooperative border./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Lam Dong #border guards #Cambodia #border management #crime prevention Lam Dong Cambodia
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