Japan shores up defence ties with ASEAN

Tokyo (VNA) – Japanese Minister of National Defence Koizumi Shinjiro on October 28 urged ASEAN member states to increase solidarity and coordinate against fast-moving regional security threats, warning that a shifting military balance is raising the risk of miscalculation.

Addressing the ASEAN–Japan Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting in Cebu, the Philippines, attended by representatives of all 11 ASEAN members, Koizumi said the regional security environment is growing more complex, citing rising pressure on vulnerable states, natural disasters and conflicts worldwide.

He said members must bridge differences to tackle shared challenges and proposed expanding Japan–ASEAN cooperation with outside partners into AI, unmanned systems and the protection of undersea critical infrastructure.

As scheduled on October 29, Koizumi will attend the ASEAN Defence Minister's Meeting Plus (ADMM+), expected to gather 11 ASEAN members and eight dialogue partners, including Japan, the US, China, the Republic of Korea, Australia, India, New Zealand and Russia./.