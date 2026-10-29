Lao official reaffirms special value of Vietnam-Laos relations

Vientiane (VNA) – As Vietnam and Laos prepare to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962–2027), the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–2027), and the 2027 Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Year of Solidarity and Friendship, a senior Lao official has reaffirmed the exceptional value of the special relationship.



In an interview with the media on October 28, Khamphan Pheuiyavong, Politburo member and Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, described the bilateral relationship as a shining symbol of proletarian international solidarity and a rare model of unwavering loyalty in international relations. He said it has become an invaluable legacy that continues to flourish and should serve as an example for future generations.



Khamphan noted that Laos and Vietnam share a common destiny and are connected by mountains and rivers, creating the objective conditions for a strong combat alliance built on solidarity and mutual support.



He stressed that the relationship, founded by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, has grown into one of great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations. It has withstood the test of history and achieved major victories, becoming an enduring symbol of international solidarity.



On behalf of the Lao Party, State, and people, General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith pledged to preserve and further nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries. He emphasised that the relationship must honour the sacrifices made by previous generations of leaders and revolutionary fighters while delivering tangible benefits to both peoples.



Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to and gives top priority to preserving and developing its special relationship with Laos substantively and effectively across all fields. He described the relationship as an “invaluable asset” that present and future generations must jointly safeguard and nurture.



Khamphan said these commitments highlight the mutual resolve of both Parties, States, and peoples to maintain and enhance their historic bonds, ensuring that Vietnam-Laos relations thrive for generations ahead./.







VNA