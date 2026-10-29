Business

AEF 2026: Vietnam, China step up supply chain cooperation

With Vietnam-China trade reaching USD 256.4 billion in 2025 and the two economies having complementary strengths, the two countries' businesses have ample opportunities to become more deeply involved in regional and global production networks.

Delegates discuss potential Vietnam-China cooperation in supply chains at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates discuss potential Vietnam-China cooperation in supply chains at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Stronger cooperation in production, logistics and technology is key to enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese and Chinese businesses and integrating them more deeply into global supply chains, delegates said at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on October 29.

The seminar, themed “Connecting Manufacturing, Logistics and Global Value Chains,” was jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Vietnam, as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026).

According to Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, economic competitiveness increasingly depends on seamless connections among production, seaports, transport infrastructure, finance and markets. The Vietnam–China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership provides a foundation for expanding economic and trade ties.

With two-way trade reaching USD 256.4 billion in 2025 and the two economies having complementary strengths, Vietnamese and Chinese businesses have ample opportunities to become more deeply involved in regional and global production networks, he said.

Ha said Ho Chi Minh City aims to deepen cooperation in industrial development, supplier capacity, technology application and market expansion to help domestic businesses move into higher-value activities. It also prioritises transport infrastructure, seaports, and logistics, particularly at the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex, along with smart, green logistics solutions to reduce costs and transit times.

He stressed that cooperation should generate tangible business opportunities and practical initiatives, affirming the city’s commitment to further improving its investment and business environment in line with Vietnamese law.

Xu Zhou, Acting Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, said the two countries’ industrial structures and supply chains are highly complementary, with Ho Chi Minh City serving as an important hub for bilateral economic and trade cooperation. As global industrial chains restructure, cooperation should extend beyond traditional goods trade to supply chain integration, technology exchange and knowledge sharing.

According to the diplomat, Chinese businesses stand ready to work with Vietnamese partners in smart manufacturing, modern logistics, infrastructure, financial services and innovation platforms. Potential cooperation areas include production chain integration, technology transfer, quality control, workforce training, multimodal transport, smart border gates and cold-chain storage.

Joint ventures in urban railways and cross-border trade and financial platforms could also strengthen links with global value chains, he added.

Le Truong Duy, Director of HCMC C4IR, said the centre proposes three cooperation priorities: aligning market demand with high-tech production, integrating infrastructure, digital technology and smart logistics across value chains, and promoting technology transfer while strengthening business capacity to absorb and master new technologies.

He stressed that these efforts should be supported by better data connectivity across production, transport, warehousing and ports, wider use of artificial intelligence (AI), automation and green logistics solutions, as well as stronger cooperation among management agencies, businesses, research institutions and universities.

Yang Wen Bin, Acting Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Vietnam, highlighted cooperation opportunities in advanced manufacturing, electronics, information technology, green energy and supporting industries. He called for stronger cross-border transport links, smart border gates, supply chain digitalisation, information sharing and harmonised technical standards.

Streamlined procedures and faster customs clearance will help cut logistics costs, he said, stressing the need to improve quality, efficiency and added value, while promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices to meet international standards.

Dang Thi Minh Phuong, President of the Logistics and Sea Ports Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HLA), said Vietnam–China logistics cooperation is playing an increasingly important regional role amid global trade volatility and the diversification of supply chains.

According to her, Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas are advantageous as a national hub for manufacturing, goods and logistics. Ports in the area handle 65–70% of the country’s total container throughput, equivalent to 18 million TEUs per year. The Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water port complex can accommodate container ships of up to 21,000 TEUs and offers direct connections to the US and European markets. These advantages provide a foundation for the city to develop a logistics hub linked to industrial production, import-export activities and international trade networks.

To better leverage this infrastructure, Phuong called for standardised transport corridors and shared data, joint investment in specialised warehouses and smart logistics centres, and technology transfer in smart ports, AI, automation and green energy.

She said combining technological capabilities, operational experience and infrastructure advantages will improve logistics efficiency and strengthen bilateral supply chain links for the two countries./.

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