Business

Vietnam, Mexico step up trade connectivity

At the 32nd Mexican Foreign Trade Congress (Congreso COMCE 32), many Mexican businesses expressed interest in Vietnam as a potential sourcing market and sought information on its production capacity, product ranges and opportunities to connect with suppliers.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Mexico Nguyen Thi Trang introduces Vietnam’s pavilion at the 32nd Mexican Foreign Trade Congress. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Mexico Nguyen Thi Trang introduces Vietnam’s pavilion at the 32nd Mexican Foreign Trade Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – Vietnamese products have sparked significant interest among Mexican businesses and importers at the 32nd Mexican Foreign Trade Congress (Congreso COMCE 32), currently being held in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

The October 27-29 event helps connect Vietnamese suppliers with local partners and expand opportunities for businesses to join Mexican supply chains.

At the congress, the Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico has set up a booth showcasing key Vietnamese products, including agricultural produce, processed foods, consumer goods and handicrafts. Alongside product samples, the office has provided Spanish-language promotional materials, business information and QR codes linking to product and supplier catalogues, making it easier for visitors to explore sourcing options and establish business contacts.

Nguyen Thi Trang, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Mexico, said the Vietnamese booth attracted representatives of numerous Mexican businesses, importers and economic organisations, who visited to discuss products and potential cooperation. Through direct exchanges, many businesses expressed interest in Vietnam as a potential sourcing market and sought information on its production capacity, product ranges and opportunities to connect with suppliers.

She added that Congreso COMCE 32 also offered an opportunity to update participants on Mexico’s economic and trade development priorities, particularly policies to attract investment and develop industry and logistics infrastructure in localities with close trade ties to the US. Such information helps support market trend monitoring, the identification of import demand and the search for cooperation opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.

As part of its activities at the event, the Vietnam Trade Office in Mexico also promoted the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2027 (VIS 2027), scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from June 10 to 12, 2027. It also urged Mexican businesses to join the event to find suppliers and broaden their sources of goods from Vietnam.

The Mexican Foreign Trade Congress is organised by the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (COMCE), bringing together representatives of regulatory agencies, associations and businesses operating in international trade, investment and logistics.

Following Congreso COMCE 32, the trade office plans to maintain business connections between Mexico and Vietnam, encourage Mexican companies to participate in VIS 2027, and continue trade promotion activities to turn the interest expressed by businesses at the event into concrete trade opportunities between the two countries./.

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