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Vietnam-Belgium ties gain fresh momentum

Vietnam-Belgium relations are gaining clear momentum, as shown by two consecutive high-level visits in less than two years.

Delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – Vietnam-Belgium relations are gaining clear momentum, as shown by two consecutive high-level visits in less than two years, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the European Union (EU) Nguyen Huong Tra has said.

She made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, held in Brussels on the evening of October 28.

The event brought together Belgian and European officials, former diplomats and other international guests with close ties to Vietnam.

Tra affirmed that the year 2026 is a special year for Vietnam, which successfully held the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam in January. The congress reviewed the country’s achievements over 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) and reaffirmed its strategic vision for continuing the reform process, alongside the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.

After four decades of Doi moi, Vietnam has increasingly been recognised internationally as a dynamic and open economy, an attractive and safe tourist destination, and an active contributor to international peace and security, she said, noting the country’s efforts to address emerging global challenges.

Regarding bilateral ties, Tra called 2026 a historic milestone. During the recent official visit to Belgium, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse met with the Belgian King and Queen. General Secretary and President Lam also held substantive talks with the Belgian Prime Minister, and had meetings with the presidents of both houses of parliament and leaders of Belgium’s regions.

The ambassador recalled the historic state visit to Vietnam by the Belgian King and Queen in April 2025.

She said General Secretary and President Lam’s visit strengthened political trust and opened up new opportunities to deepen multifaceted cooperation. The two high-level visits within less than two years demonstrated the strong momentum in bilateral relations.

Vietnam-EU relations also made significant progress in 2026. Following European Council President Antonio Costa’s visit to Vietnam, General Secretary and President Lam’s recent visit to the EU helped enhance mutual understanding and political trust while establishing new frameworks for cooperation, Tra said.

On Vietnam-Luxembourg relations, she highlighted continued cooperation under the two countries’ Strategic Partnership on Green Finance, particularly efforts to connect Luxembourg’s financial institutions with Vietnam’s international financial centre ecosystem.

Tra attributed Vietnam’s achievements to the patriotism and tireless efforts of millions of Vietnamese people at home and abroad, as well as support and cooperation from international partners, including Belgium, Luxembourg and other EU member states.

She expressed confidence that Vietnam, Belgium and EU member states would continue working together, drawing on their respective strengths, uphold international law and the fundamental principles of the United Nations, promote multilateral cooperation and strengthen resilience in a rapidly changing world./.

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