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Weekly Highlights: Autumn Economic Forum 2026 connects economies into value chains

The Autumn Economic Forum (AEF) 2026 provides a platform for connecting economies into value chains and shaping long-term development strategies, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said at its closing session.

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