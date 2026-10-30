Society

Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Heritage Train launched to promote railway tourism

During the journey from Hanoi to Luu Xa Station in Thai Nguyen, passengers can enjoy local tea and traditional cuisine, as well as performances of Then folk singing accompanied by the Tinh lute, a traditional musical instrument of ethnic communities in northern Vietnam.

Chairman of the Thai Nguyen People’s Committee Nguyen The Manh talks with the spouses of ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam aboard the Heritage Train (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Thai Nguyen People’s Committee Nguyen The Manh talks with the spouses of ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam aboard the Heritage Train (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) – The northern province of Thai Nguyen on October 30 launched the Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Heritage Train, welcoming nearly 100 guests, including spouses of ambassadors and heads of foreign representative missions in Vietnam, and other visitors on a sightseeing and cultural experience journey marking the 195th anniversary of the province's founding (November 4, 1831–2026) and the opening of the 2026 Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival.

The delegation was welcomed at Hanoi Station by Nguyen The Manh, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, and representatives of provincial departments and agencies.

Among the passengers were spouses of ambassadors and heads of foreign representative missions in Vietnam, representatives of units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and tourists. During the journey from Hanoi to Luu Xa Station in Thai Nguyen, passengers can enjoy local tea and traditional cuisine, as well as performances of Then folk singing accompanied by the Tinh lute, a traditional musical instrument of ethnic communities in northern Vietnam.

In Thai Nguyen, the delegation is scheduled to visit several tourist attractions and experience local cultural activities, including the Tan Cuong specialty tea-growing area, the Thai Hai Stilt House Village Ecotourism Reserve and the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology. The programme also includes an exhibition showcasing the province's achievements over 195 years of integration and development, as well as stalls featuring domestic and international tea products.

vnanet_potal-khai-truong-chuyen-tau-di-san-ha-noi-thai-nguyen-9121669.jpg
A traditional art performance during the journey (Photo: VNA)

The delegation will also attend the ceremony marking the 195th anniversary of Thai Nguyen's founding and the opening of the 2026 Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival.

The Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Heritage Train is scheduled to operate two services daily, departing Hanoi Station at 6:20 a.m. and leaving Thai Nguyen for Hanoi at 5:10 p.m.

During the International Tea Festival, six train services will operate on each of October 30, 31 and November 1, as well as November 5, 6 and 7. Following the festival, there will be two regular services a week, on weekends.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Heritage Train is a joint initiative of Vietnam Railways Corporation and the Thai Nguyen provincial People's Committee, developed under a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in developing railway tourism products along the Hanoi–Thai Nguyen route for 2026–2030.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work together to study and finalise a proposal for the development of the Thai Nguyen tourist train, operating along the Hanoi–Gia Lam–Dong Anh–Pho Yen–Luu Xa route in both directions and connecting passengers with tourist areas and attractions across the province.

Building on this initiative, Thai Nguyen plans to develop tour packages tailored to different visitor groups, including a one-day return trip entitled "A Day in Thai Nguyen", a two-day, one-night tour called "A Night in the Tea Region", and an itinerary of three days or more titled "Discover the Tea Region".

The proposed itineraries will connect key destinations, including the Tan Cuong tea-growing area, the Thai Hai Stilt House Village Ecotourism Reserve, the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, Nui Coc Lake, Ba Be Lake and the Dinh Hoa Safety Zone, alongside other tourist attractions./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Heritage Train #Thai Hai Stilt House Village Ecotourism Reserve #cultural experience journey Thai Nguyen
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