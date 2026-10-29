APEC 2027 opens up job, innovation-driven startup opportunities

An Giang (VNA) – Preparations for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (APEC 2027) in the Phu Quoc special zone are expected to create diverse employment opportunities for young people in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, while encouraging them to pursue startups and innovation, heard a conference on October 29.

The provincial People’s Committee hosted a hybrid dialogue between its Chairman Ho Van Mung and local youth on environmental protection, vocational training, employment, and the application and transfer of science and technology to promote socio-economic development. The event aims to strengthen engagement between local authorities and youth, helping them realise their potential and turn startup ideas into reality.

Mung, who is also Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, together with representatives of several departments and agencies, responded to young people’s proposals and noted their recommendations for further study and action suited to local conditions.

Mung stressed the important role played by young people in socio-economic development, particularly in science and technology. He called on youth organisations to closely monitor young people’s participation in different fields, identify their difficulties and proactively work with relevant agencies and businesses to help them access employment, startup and innovation opportunities.

As An Giang prepares and implements projects serving APEC 2027, youth organisations, universities, colleges, vocational schools and young people need to connect with corporations and businesses on the island to facilitate job introductions and supply the workforce they need, Mung said.

Young people should also improve their professional knowledge and vocational skills, seize opportunities to launch startups and innovate, create jobs, and contribute to the province’s rapid and sustainable development, he noted.

Representatives of youth organisations from several localities and young delegates raised issues concerning policies to support youth startups, innovation and employment; obstacles to implementing environmental protection initiatives; access to capital and market development; and the application of science and technology and digital transformation in production and business. They said these reflect young people’s practical needs and aspirations as well as their development orientations in the new period.

Nguyen Hoang Ngoc Yen, a youth union member in Long Xuyen ward and owner of Tai Phat food production facility, proposed the provincial authorities expand startup support programmes for young people, particularly initiatives connecting them with the business community, sharing practical experience, providing business development advice, and facilitating access to suitable resources, especially preferential loans, to help young entrepreneurs invest in and expand production./.