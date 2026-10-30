Russia, Vietnam, Belarus bring shared memories to life in Hungary

Budapest (VNA) – The Russian, Vietnamese and Belarusian Embassies in Hungary jointly held a cultural exchange programme in Budapest on October 28, bringing together people whose lives and memories are closely connected with the former Soviet Union.

Held at the Russian Cultural Centre, the event celebrated the cultural identities of the three nations while offering an emotional reunion for people who had studied, lived and worked in the Soviet Union.

The gathering brought together ambassadors, representatives of the three communities and many former residents of Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union. After years, even decades, apart, participants had an opportunity to recall their university days, dormitories, snowy winters, dedicated teachers and friendships formed far from home.

Addressing the event, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Evgeny Stanislavov said that the years spent studying and living in Russia had become shared memories for generations of people from different countries.

Beyond acquiring knowledge, they had built lasting friendships, discovered cultural connections and formed relationships that often lasted a lifetime, he noted.

The ambassador also highlighted the story of Hungarian-Vietnamese couple Thuróczy László and Phan Bich Thien, who initiated the gathering. The two met while studying at university in Russia, later married and built a multicultural family. Their personal story illustrates how shared educational experiences can create lasting bonds across national borders.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai recalled familiar places such as Moscow, Leningrad and Minsk, which hold special memories for generations of Vietnamese students who studied in the former Soviet Union.

He said the experience had given Vietnamese students much more than academic qualifications. They had returned home with language skills, cultural understanding, lasting friendships and a deep sense of gratitude.

Many have become scientists, doctors, teachers, experts and managers, applying the knowledge and values they had gained while serving as bridges of friendship between the Vietnamese people and the people of Russia, Belarus and other former Soviet republics.

Belarusian Ambassador to Hungary Uladzimir Ulakhovich also highlighted the role of education, science and culture in promoting mutual understanding among nations.

Over the decades, thousands of Vietnamese students had studied at universities in Belarus, with many later becoming scientists, specialists and managers. Friendships formed on university campuses had endured over time, helping strengthen trust and people-to-people ties, he said.

Dr Phan Bich Thien recalled her first day at university in Moscow 40 years ago.

She said Vietnamese students had received a warm welcome and generous support from Soviet teachers and friends. Those years had shaped not only their knowledge but also their character, outlook and values.

Despite changes in time and circumstances, many former students continued to cherish their relationships with teachers and friends, as well as their affection for the Russian language and culture.

The reunion was made even more memorable by an art programme showcasing Vietnamese, Russian and Belarusian cultures. Dance performances, Vietnamese songs and piano recitals were presented alongside Russian classical and opera music and traditional Belarusian instrumental performances.

Following the performances, guests enjoyed traditional dishes from the three countries and shared their personnel stories after years of staying apart./.