Society

Russia, Vietnam, Belarus bring shared memories to life in Hungary

The Russian, Vietnamese and Belarusian Embassies in Hungary jointly held a cultural exchange programme in Budapest on October 28, bringing together people whose lives and memories are closely connected with the former Soviet Union.

Delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Budapest (VNA) – The Russian, Vietnamese and Belarusian Embassies in Hungary jointly held a cultural exchange programme in Budapest on October 28, bringing together people whose lives and memories are closely connected with the former Soviet Union.

Held at the Russian Cultural Centre, the event celebrated the cultural identities of the three nations while offering an emotional reunion for people who had studied, lived and worked in the Soviet Union.

The gathering brought together ambassadors, representatives of the three communities and many former residents of Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union. After years, even decades, apart, participants had an opportunity to recall their university days, dormitories, snowy winters, dedicated teachers and friendships formed far from home.

Addressing the event, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Evgeny Stanislavov said that the years spent studying and living in Russia had become shared memories for generations of people from different countries.

Beyond acquiring knowledge, they had built lasting friendships, discovered cultural connections and formed relationships that often lasted a lifetime, he noted.

The ambassador also highlighted the story of Hungarian-Vietnamese couple Thuróczy László and Phan Bich Thien, who initiated the gathering. The two met while studying at university in Russia, later married and built a multicultural family. Their personal story illustrates how shared educational experiences can create lasting bonds across national borders.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai recalled familiar places such as Moscow, Leningrad and Minsk, which hold special memories for generations of Vietnamese students who studied in the former Soviet Union.

He said the experience had given Vietnamese students much more than academic qualifications. They had returned home with language skills, cultural understanding, lasting friendships and a deep sense of gratitude.

Many have become scientists, doctors, teachers, experts and managers, applying the knowledge and values they had gained while serving as bridges of friendship between the Vietnamese people and the people of Russia, Belarus and other former Soviet republics.

Belarusian Ambassador to Hungary Uladzimir Ulakhovich also highlighted the role of education, science and culture in promoting mutual understanding among nations.

Over the decades, thousands of Vietnamese students had studied at universities in Belarus, with many later becoming scientists, specialists and managers. Friendships formed on university campuses had endured over time, helping strengthen trust and people-to-people ties, he said.

Dr Phan Bich Thien recalled her first day at university in Moscow 40 years ago.

She said Vietnamese students had received a warm welcome and generous support from Soviet teachers and friends. Those years had shaped not only their knowledge but also their character, outlook and values.

Despite changes in time and circumstances, many former students continued to cherish their relationships with teachers and friends, as well as their affection for the Russian language and culture.

The reunion was made even more memorable by an art programme showcasing Vietnamese, Russian and Belarusian cultures. Dance performances, Vietnamese songs and piano recitals were presented alongside Russian classical and opera music and traditional Belarusian instrumental performances.

Following the performances, guests enjoyed traditional dishes from the three countries and shared their personnel stories after years of staying apart./.

VNA
#former Soviet Union #Russian Cultural Centre #Thuróczy László #Phan Bich Thien
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai (L) shakes hands with Prof. Dr. Csaba Gyuricza, Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences Research (MATE). (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Hungary promote cooperation in agriculture, science, technology

Noting that Vietnam is accelerating its shift towards a growth model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, the Ambassador called on MATE to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners in areas of shared strengths and complementary needs, including biotechnology, climate-resilient crop breeding, agricultural product processing and preservation, sustainable aquaculture, smart agriculture and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Representatives of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association and the Vietnamese Association in Hungary pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hungary friendship meeting promotes people-to-people exchanges

Vietnam always values and remembers the meaningful contributions made by Hungarian friends during Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification. The sincere bonds nurtured across generations have provided a special foundation for the friendship between the two countries.

See more

Presenting certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the 500-day campaign. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up coordination in 2nd phase of 500-day campaign

As of October 28, the city had recovered 857 sets of martyrs' remains, including 852 at Le Thi Rieng Park and five in Thuong Tan commune. On October 14, a solemn memorial service and burial ceremony was held for 731 sets of remains recovered at the park and reburied at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery.

Ho Van Mung, Chairman of the People’s Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of An Giang province, speaks at the dialogue on October 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

APEC 2027 opens up job, innovation-driven startup opportunities

The An Giang People’s Committee hosted a hybrid dialogue between its Chairman Ho Van Mung and local youth on environmental protection, vocational training, employment, and the application and transfer of science and technology to promote socio-economic development.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

November rulebook: Foreign employers face new hiring, reporting duties

The Vietnamese Government issued a Decree effective on November 15, requiring foreign organisations and individuals that need Vietnamese workers to notify the managing agency or organisation in writing, by post or online via its official email, specifying the job position and headcount.

The 17th Hanoi People’s Council's seventh meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi clears 20 resolutions, defers two metro rail mechanisms

The approved policies target urban management, public investment, infrastructure, social welfare and livelihoods. Two stand out are a special mechanism to handle long-running violations at 12 Muong Thanh Group projects, and a plan to renovate and redevelop Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh (L), representing the Vietnamese Government, receives the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026 from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)

Vietnam receives 2026 Government Leadership Award

The award recognises Vietnam’s efforts to develop policies, improve institutions and build infrastructure for digital transformation. The 2023 Telecommunications Law and Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation provide important foundations, establishing digital infrastructure as a cornerstone of the digital economy and society.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Skilled workforce key to advancing Vietnam’s marine economy: insiders

According to Nguyen Tien Thao, Director General of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said 13 institutions in Vietnam offer training related to marine resources and the marine economy. In 2026, 44 disciplines enrolled students, up 18.9% from 2025, while successful applicants increased 16.1% to 5,153. However, training remains limited in scale.

A panorama of Hoan Kiem lake (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi proposes 859-million-USD project to revamp Hoan Kiem Lake area

Implemented in Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards, the project aims to create a large square directly connecting Hoan Kiem Lake with Cach mang thang tam (August Revolution) Square, the Hanoi Opera House, the Vietnam National Museum of History, and nearby areas. It also seeks to expand public spaces, reorganise the traffic system and underground spaces, preserve and promote heritage values, and introduce appropriate cultural and service facilities.

Ho Chi Minh City launches three innovative and people-centred digital transformation models. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City launches three digital transformation models to improve public services

The three models comprise integrating the city’s public transport system into the centralised transport platform on the VNeID electronic identification application; establishing and connecting a database of birth and death records to facilitate administrative procedures; and deploying community rapid-response teams linked to the 1022 hotline to help residents register deaths at home.

At the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport in late September 2026 (Photo: VNA)

ACV proposes traffic priority for Long Thanh airport links

Preparations for Long Thanh International Airport’s commercial launch in late 2026 are being accelerated. ACV said construction of Component Project 3, which covers essential airport facilities, is about 86% complete. Four of the 16 main bidding packages have been completed, while the remaining 12 are being fast-tracked for completion in this December. Most are expected to meet the deadline.

An overview of the conference (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Hanoi completes sampling of all planned martyrs’ graves

In 2026, the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains and the implementation of the 500-day campaign were identified as particularly important political tasks, reflecting the traditions of gratitude and remembrance, as well as the responsibility of the Party organisation, authorities, armed forces and people towards fallen heroes. Hanoi has now completed the campaign’s first phase.

A representative of the Quang Ngai Border Guard Command speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai sets deadline for eCDT installation

At a meeting on October 27 to review the province’s IUU fishing prevention plan implementation, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Tam Hien called on local departments and authorities to meet the deadline and strengthen round-the-clock monitoring of fishing vessels at high risk of IUU violations.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Former Ho Chi Minh City planning official expelled from Party

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat has decided to expel Su Ngọc Anh, former member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment and former Deputy Director of the department from the Party as a disciplinary measure.