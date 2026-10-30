Business

Vietnam, France expand cooperation in industry, clean energy, hi-tech

In industry, Phu Tho wants hi-tech, supporting industries, electronics components, precision mechanics, automation, new materials and semiconductors, tied to R&D, technology transfer and domestic suppliers. In infrastructure and green growth, it seeks industrial park, logistics, modern management, energy efficiency and wastewater reuse projects, aiming at eco-industrial parks.

At the Paris conference between Vietnamese and French companies (Photo: VNA)
At the Paris conference between Vietnamese and French companies (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Authorities of northern Phu Tho province, Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Business Association in France (AB VietFrance) pitched French investors at a Paris conference on October 29, drawing Vietnamese and French companies.

In his opening speech, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Duy Dong said Phu Tho wants closer ties with French localities, organisations and companies, targeting quality investment, technology transfer, workforce development and green growth.

Dong pitched a bigger province after Phu Tho merged with Vinh Phuc and Hoa Binh on July 1, 2025. He cited a nearly 16 billion USD economy in 2025, sixth nationally; nine-month 2026 trade of nearly 110 billion USD, third; more than 42,000 companies, 755 FDI projects worth 15.5 billion USD, and 32 industrial parks.

He named six priority areas. In industry, Phu Tho wants hi-tech, supporting industries, electronics components, precision mechanics, automation, new materials and semiconductors, tied to R&D, technology transfer and domestic suppliers. In infrastructure and green growth, it seeks industrial park, logistics, modern management, energy efficiency and wastewater reuse projects, aiming at eco-industrial parks.

In health, pharmaceuticals and biotech, the province expects quality medical services, technical transfer and digital health. In education and R&D, it encourages business-university-research links to train quality staff, exchange experts and commercialise science - technology.

The remaining two areas are hi-tech agriculture, food processing and agri-forestry processing; and heritage conservation, cultural industry and tourism. Phu Tho wants deep processing technology to lift farm produce quality and value for European standards, and cooperation to turn heritage into tourism and economic value.

Vietnamese Ambassador Trinh Duc Hai, for his part, said the October 2024 upgrade of Vietnam-France ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership creates new room for trade and investment. The task now, he said, is to convert political trust into concrete projects.

Hai said Phu Tho’s location, industrial base and labour supply make it a viable base for French firms expanding in Vietnam and accessing ASEAN. French strengths in advanced industry, clean energy, environmental technology, agriculture, food processing, training and tourism fit Phu Tho’s needs, he said, urging more local-to-local, association and SME cooperation and use of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

The embassy will connect partners, run field surveys and push specific projects to deepen Vietnam-France ties, he added.

In discussions, French groups flagged opportunities in vocational training, tourism, food processing, clean energy, AI and biotech. The Île-de-France Chamber of Crafts wished for vocational training, handicraft and tourism cooperation. French firms introduced automation for food processing and flavours, AI for management and productivity, renewable energy, and microalgae for water treatment and aquaculture feed.

Dong welcomed proposals in food processing, clean energy, training and new technology, especially AI for management, production and smart agriculture, and microalgae for aquaculture at Hoa Binh Lake. To attract investment, he proposed cooperating with a French locality, studying an industrial park or zone dedicated to French firms with French-language services, and a “green channel” that cuts half of administrative procedures within the law.

At a working session earlier that morning, Chairman of MEDEF International and ARTELIA Group Benoît Clocheret suggested stronger cooperation in semiconductors, electronics, supporting industries, renewable energy, logistics, hi-tech agriculture and high-end tourism, joint investment forums; and work on transport, industrial parks, water management, technology transfer and supply chains. Dong pledged a transparent, stable investment environment and supportive conditions for ARTELIA and French firms./.

VNA
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