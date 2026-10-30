Business

Bac Ninh hunts buyers for 118,000 tonne fruit crop

Bac Ninh Authorities are leaning on growing area codes for traceability and market access. As of October 16, 2026, the city had 91 codes covering 1,764.9 ha, including 80 for export, 11 for domestic sales.

At an orchard in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)
At an orchard in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern city of Bac Ninh is racing to line up buyers, distributors and processors for more than 118,000 tonnes of oranges, pomelos, apples and guavas due in late 2026 and early 2027, aiming to widen markets and lift farmgate value.

The push was unveiled at the city’s October 21 conference on domestic and international consumption of key and signature fruits, hosted by the provincial People’s Committee.

Output rising, markets lagging

The four key fruits cover about 11,650 ha and are forecast to yield 118,525 tonnes in late 2026–early 2027, up 18.7% from 2025: pomelo about 47,000 tonnes, apple 35,090, orange 27,600 and guava 8,835, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Quality is improving alongside volumes. VietGAP area totals about 3,660ha for pomelo, 1,700ha for orange, 1,500ha for apple and 800ha for guava. Harvests stretch from September 2026 to March 2027, allowing seasonal supply-demand matching, but also demanding early sales plans as volumes climb.

Authorities are leaning on growing area codes for traceability and market access. As of October 16, 2026, the city had 91 codes covering 1,764.9 ha, including 80 for export, 11 for domestic sales. Pomelo added six new codes on 29.6 ha with estimated output of 940 tonnes for China, pending importer approval; guava has one code on 2.9 ha, estimated at 18 tonnes, for the Czech Republic.

Bac Ninh fruit now moves through wholesale markets, traders, farm stores, supermarkets, buyers and processors, and e-commerce. Some has reached overseas buyers: Dao Duong (sweet pink-fleshed) pomelo to Russia and guava to the UK.

But outlets are uneven. Oranges and apples sell mostly at home, and some fruit markets remain unstable. Higher output and better quality are only the minimum; lifting value requires tighter links across growing areas, standards, purchasing, preservation and distribution.

Tighter links, steadier outlets

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thinh told departments and localities to bind production to consumption, farm produce to market demand and safeguard quality, food safety, traceability and supply.

The Department of Industry and Trade will lead business and distributor connections, push trade promotion and e-commerce, hunt export partners and help plan the 2026 Bac Ninh Fruit Festival scheduled for late November. The Department of Agriculture and Environment will map out area, output and harvest timing; guide safe production; complete growing area and packing house codes; and boost preliminary processing and preservation. Other agencies will back science - technology, traceability and brand building, while grassroots authorities keep supply data updated and connect firms with growers.

Businesses, cooperatives and farmers were told to plan around market demand, raise quality, improve packaging and labels, and link up with distributors, buyers, processors and exporters. Local leaders said results must show up in orders and agreements, not just meetings, to broaden markets and lift both fruit values and farmer incomes.

At the conference, cooperatives and producers signed agreements to sell 2026 oranges, pomelos, apples, guavas and other key and signature farm produce to logistics firms, distribution systems and wholesale markets./.

VNA
#2026 Bac Ninh Fruit Festival #Department of Industry and Trade Bac Ninh
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