Politics

Deputy PM pays tribute to former Japanese PM Fukuda Yasuo

The State and people of Vietnam are deeply saddened by the passing of Japan's former Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo, a great and close friend of Vietnam. On behalf of the Government and people of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Tien Chau extended the deepest condolences to the Government and people of Japan, as well as his family.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau on October 29 visited the Japanese Embassy in Hanoi to pay tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo and express deep condolences over his passing.

Representing the Government, Chau wrote in the condolence book and extended his deepest sympathies to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki and all embassy staff.

“The State and people of Vietnam are deeply saddened by the passing of former PM Fukuda Yasuo, a great and close friend of Vietnam. On behalf of the Government and people of Vietnam, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of Japan, as well as his family," he wrote.

His passing is not only a great loss to Japan but also to the international community, including Vietnam. The special affection and support he showed for Vietnam and its people are invaluable assets for the bilateral relationship. In particular, his reception for then President Nguyen Minh Triet during the latter’s state visit to Japan in 2007 and their agreement to issue a joint statement on further deepening bilateral relations opened up many opportunities and laid a solid foundation for a new phase of cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in the fields of economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges, according to Chau.

The Government and people of Vietnam will always remember and cherish the special affection and significant contributions of the late PM. As close friends, guided by the spirit of ‘affection, sincerity and trust’, we will overcome this great loss together and continue the path he helped build, further advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan.”

"The Government and people of Vietnam will always remember and deeply cherish the late PM’s special affection for Vietnam and his tremendous contributions to bilateral ties. As close friends bound by a spirit of “affection, sincerity and trust,” we will stand together to overcome this profound grief and loss, carry forward the path charted by him, and further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan," he wrote.

Chau also expressed Vietnam’s appreciation for Fukuda’s tireless contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, saying that the two countries should continue his legacy and work towards increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable cooperation.

Born in 1936 in Gunma prefecture, Fukuda served as Japan’s Prime Minister from September 2007 to September 2008. After leaving office, he continued his efforts to promote relations between Japan and Vietnam.

Until his passing, he served as supreme adviser to the Vietnam Festival in Yoyogi Park, an annual event regarded as a symbol of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

On October 26, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) announced that Fukuda passed away on October 22 at the age of 90./.

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