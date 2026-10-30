☀️ Morning digest on October 30

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with female deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on October 29, urging them to strengthen their role in lawmaking, policymaking and oversight, promote substantive gender equality and contribute to national development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with female NA deputies in Hanoi on October 29. (Photo: VNA)

Reporting at the meeting, Nguyen Thi Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, NA Vice President and President of the Group of Female Deputies to the 16th NA, said the 16th legislature has 150 female deputies, accounting for 30% of its membership. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 29 sent a message of condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain following a serious railway accident that caused heavy loss of life.



The accident occurred on October 28 in Toledo province, south of Madrid. Read full story



- Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 2 to 5, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse. Read full story



- Vietnam’s total goods trade reached an estimated 1.01 trillion USD in the first 10 months of 2026, up 32.3% from a year earlier, surpassing the 1 trillion USD mark for the first time, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade said on October 29.

Import and export goods at Lach Huyen Port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Trade turnover in October alone was estimated at 122.2 billion USD, up 47.6% year-on-year. Read full story



- The Ca Mau provincial authorities held a local working session on October 29 with budget carrier Vietjet and Ca Mau Airport to prepare for the launch of the Hanoi–Ca Mau route and its return leg.

The passenger terminal at Ca Mau Airport is nearing completion. (Photo: VNA)

Vietjet is set to launch the route with at least three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using A320/A321 aircraft that can seat 180–186 passengers. The service will cater to both domestic and international travellers heading to Vietnam’s southernmost tip. Read full story



- Stronger cooperation in production, logistics and technology is key to enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese and Chinese businesses and integrating them more deeply into global supply chains, delegates said at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on October 29.



The seminar, themed “Connecting Manufacturing, Logistics and Global Value Chains,” was jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Vietnam, as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026). Read full story



- Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) should strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) research and development, data infrastructure, semiconductor technology and workforce training, participants at the Vietnam–RoK AI and Digital Technology Forum 2026 said on October 29.



Held in Hanoi as part of Vietnam International Digital Week 2026, the forum aimed to connect government agencies, research institutions, universities and businesses from both countries and promote practical cooperation in AI and digital technology. The event provided a platform to discuss technology trends, AI development policies and new opportunities for bilateral cooperation. Read full story



- Authorities are accelerating efforts to review records, verify information and locate mass graves of fallen soldiers under a 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of martyrs.



According to the National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains (Steering Committee 515), data compiled from partners, organisations and individuals has identified 250 dossiers concerning major battles where mass graves are suspected. Work is underway to complete these records, build a comprehensive database and organise search and recovery operations./. Read full story