Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 30

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on October 30

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with female deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on October 29, urging them to strengthen their role in lawmaking, policymaking and oversight, promote substantive gender equality and contribute to national development.

tolam1-2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with female NA deputies in Hanoi on October 29. (Photo: VNA)

Reporting at the meeting, Nguyen Thi Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, NA Vice President and President of the Group of Female Deputies to the 16th NA, said the 16th legislature has 150 female deputies, accounting for 30% of its membership. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 29 sent a message of condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain following a serious railway accident that caused heavy loss of life.

The accident occurred on October 28 in Toledo province, south of Madrid. Read full story

- Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 2 to 5, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse. Read full story

- Vietnam’s total goods trade reached an estimated 1.01 trillion USD in the first 10 months of 2026, up 32.3% from a year earlier, surpassing the 1 trillion USD mark for the first time, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade said on October 29.

port.jpg
Import and export goods at Lach Huyen Port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Trade turnover in October alone was estimated at 122.2 billion USD, up 47.6% year-on-year. Read full story

- The Ca Mau provincial authorities held a local working session on October 29 with budget carrier Vietjet and Ca Mau Airport to prepare for the launch of the Hanoi–Ca Mau route and its return leg.

ca-mau.jpg
The passenger terminal at Ca Mau Airport is nearing completion. (Photo: VNA)

Vietjet is set to launch the route with at least three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using A320/A321 aircraft that can seat 180–186 passengers. The service will cater to both domestic and international travellers heading to Vietnam’s southernmost tip. Read full story

- Stronger cooperation in production, logistics and technology is key to enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese and Chinese businesses and integrating them more deeply into global supply chains, delegates said at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on October 29.

The seminar, themed “Connecting Manufacturing, Logistics and Global Value Chains,” was jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Vietnam, as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026). Read full story

- Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) should strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) research and development, data infrastructure, semiconductor technology and workforce training, participants at the Vietnam–RoK AI and Digital Technology Forum 2026 said on October 29.

Held in Hanoi as part of Vietnam International Digital Week 2026, the forum aimed to connect government agencies, research institutions, universities and businesses from both countries and promote practical cooperation in AI and digital technology. The event provided a platform to discuss technology trends, AI development policies and new opportunities for bilateral cooperation. Read full story

- Authorities are accelerating efforts to review records, verify information and locate mass graves of fallen soldiers under a 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of martyrs.

According to the National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains (Steering Committee 515), data compiled from partners, organisations and individuals has identified 250 dossiers concerning major battles where mass graves are suspected. Work is underway to complete these records, build a comprehensive database and organise search and recovery operations./. Read full story

VNA
#morning digest
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

Vietnamese leaders' meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for a delegation from the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party are among news highlights on October 26 evening.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with female NA deputies in Hanoi on October 29. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls on female NA deputies to help shape national development policies

Top leader To Lam called on female NA deputies to contribute proactively to lawmaking from the earliest stages, ensuring that policies are grounded in practical evidence, constitutional, consistent and enforceable. They should identify shortcomings before laws are adopted, put forward initiatives in the common interest, maintain their independent judgement and uphold integrity to prevent group interests from distorting policymaking.

An overview of the talks between the Border Guard Command of Vietnam’s Quang Tri province and the Police of Laos’ Khammouane province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao localities strengthen cooperation in border security

For the coming time, the two sides agreed to effectively implement signed agreements, enhance information sharing and joint patrols, and step up efforts against drug-related crime, human trafficking, smuggling, illegal weapons and explosives trafficking, illegal immigration and online fraud.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 29

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 29

A ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Central Council for Theoretical Studies, Vietnam attending the 20th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting and related activities in the Philippines, and the national strategy on child development for 2026–2035 approved are among news highlights on October 29.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a meeting on preparations for APEC Vietnam Year 2027 on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM pushes clear timelines for APEC Year 2027 preparations

PM Le Minh Hung said a successful APEC 2027, especially the Economic Leaders’ Week, will leave Vietnam’s mark on APEC and international friends, and help connect global resources for socio-economic development of the country, localities and businesses.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) meets with Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov in Hanoi on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam wants deeper ties with Belarus: Prime Minister

Vietnam always follows and congratulates Belarus on its development gains under the leadership of President Aleksandr Lukashenko, PM Le Minh Hung said, praising positive results of bilateral cooperation, especially since General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to Belarus in May 2025.

The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection has proposed the Secretariat discipline former Vice Chairman of the Cao Bang provincial People’s Committee Trinh Truong Huy. (Photo: thanhtra,com,vn)

Inspection commission proposes discipline against former Cao Bang officials

The former officials were said to have shown degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle; violated Party rules and State law in performing their assigned duties, and in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct; and breached rules on what Party members are banned from doing and responsibility for setting an example, causing very serious consequences and badly damaging the reputation of the local Party Organisation and authorities to an extent that disciplinary action is required.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung holds talks with Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov in Hanoi on October 28, 2026. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Belarus seek ways to strengthen strategic partnership

Trung affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Belarus. He expressed appreciation for the valuable support and assistance extended by the Belarusian people to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence and its current process of national construction and development.

NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong meets with General Secretary of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejia in Hanoi on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Dominican Republic strengthen parliamentary cooperation

To advance bilateral ties, NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong proposed increasing exchanges at all levels, maintaining contacts between leaders and legislators, boosting the effectiveness of the parliamentary friendship groups, sharing more legislative information and experience, and expanding economic, trade and investment partnerships in line with the strong political and diplomatic relationship.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (right) meets with Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stephan Mergenthaler on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City official welcomes WEF Managing Director

Ho Chi Minh City hopes the WEF will continue promoting this message among the global investment community. It also expects the WEF’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Summer Davos in China and Autumn Forum in Vietnam to form a more comprehensive and in-depth ecosystem.