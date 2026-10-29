Society

Extra efforts needed to review records on mass graves of fallen soldiers

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra stressed the need to complete and enrich the database on fallen soldiers, their graves and martyrs’ cemeteries, with the aim of substantially completing the system in 2026 while continuing to incorporate domestic and international sources.

Officers and soldiers recover martyrs’ remains in the area of Khe Cay Loi Hill, Huong Lap commune, Quang Tri province. (Photo published by VNA)
Officers and soldiers recover martyrs’ remains in the area of Khe Cay Loi Hill, Huong Lap commune, Quang Tri province. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities are accelerating efforts to review records, verify information and locate mass graves of fallen soldiers under a 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of martyrs.

According to the National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains (Steering Committee 515), data compiled from partners, organisations and individuals has identified 250 dossiers concerning major battles where mass graves are suspected. Work is underway to complete these records, build a comprehensive database and organise search and recovery operations.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, head of the committee, urged developing procedures to handle these dossiers, with military regions and localities responsible for handling cases in their areas, in close coordination with specialised agencies under the Ministry of National Defence. The approach aims to mobilise local resources and accelerate progress towards completing 130 dossiers containing information on fallen soldiers in 2026.

The Operations Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army has compiled a list of 39 dossiers concerning mass graves and collective burial sites. Three have completed research, consultations with experts and witnesses, and preliminary field surveys. They concern a mass grave at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City, a collective burial site in Cau Nhi, Quang Tri province, and a mass grave on Truong Chinh Street in the former Kon Tum province (now Quang Ngai province). As of the afternoon of October 27, 846 sets of remains had been recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park.

Colonel Bui Yen Tinh, Deputy Director of the Operations Department, said the unit is reviewing an additional 40 dossiers on major battles where mass graves are suspected, aiming to meet the 2026 target assigned by Deputy PM Tra.

The department has requested archival materials from the Ministry of National Defence and the State Records and Archives Department under the Ministry of Home Affairs to support verification. Once reviewed, the dossiers will be sent to local authorities for cross-checking, witness consultations and field surveys.

Tra also stressed the need to complete and enrich the database on fallen soldiers, their graves and martyrs’ cemeteries, with the aim of substantially completing the system in 2026 while continuing to incorporate domestic and international sources.

She called for specialised agencies to clarify initial information before transferring sufficiently substantiated dossiers to military regions and localities, rather than waiting for every stage of review to be completed centrally. Public communication should also be expanded to encourage witnesses, relatives and organisations to provide relevant information.

With many witnesses now elderly, authorities underscored the urgency of collecting and verifying information to avoid losing valuable evidence. Former combatants, people who witnessed burials, long-term residents of suspected burial areas and families of fallen soldiers are encouraged to share relevant information with competent authorities to support the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains./.




VNA
#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra #mass graves of fallen soldiers #500-day campaign
Follow VietnamPlus

500-day campaign

Related News

An overview of the conference (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Hanoi completes sampling of all planned martyrs’ graves

In 2026, the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains and the implementation of the 500-day campaign were identified as particularly important political tasks, reflecting the traditions of gratitude and remembrance, as well as the responsibility of the Party organisation, authorities, armed forces and people towards fallen heroes. Hanoi has now completed the campaign’s first phase.

See more

Ho Van Mung, Chairman of the People’s Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of An Giang province, speaks at the dialogue on October 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

APEC 2027 opens up job, innovation-driven startup opportunities

The An Giang People’s Committee hosted a hybrid dialogue between its Chairman Ho Van Mung and local youth on environmental protection, vocational training, employment, and the application and transfer of science and technology to promote socio-economic development.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

November rulebook: Foreign employers face new hiring, reporting duties

The Vietnamese Government issued a Decree effective on November 15, requiring foreign organisations and individuals that need Vietnamese workers to notify the managing agency or organisation in writing, by post or online via its official email, specifying the job position and headcount.

The 17th Hanoi People’s Council's seventh meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi clears 20 resolutions, defers two metro rail mechanisms

The approved policies target urban management, public investment, infrastructure, social welfare and livelihoods. Two stand out are a special mechanism to handle long-running violations at 12 Muong Thanh Group projects, and a plan to renovate and redevelop Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh (L), representing the Vietnamese Government, receives the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026 from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)

Vietnam receives 2026 Government Leadership Award

The award recognises Vietnam’s efforts to develop policies, improve institutions and build infrastructure for digital transformation. The 2023 Telecommunications Law and Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation provide important foundations, establishing digital infrastructure as a cornerstone of the digital economy and society.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Skilled workforce key to advancing Vietnam’s marine economy: insiders

According to Nguyen Tien Thao, Director General of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said 13 institutions in Vietnam offer training related to marine resources and the marine economy. In 2026, 44 disciplines enrolled students, up 18.9% from 2025, while successful applicants increased 16.1% to 5,153. However, training remains limited in scale.

A panorama of Hoan Kiem lake (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi proposes 859-million-USD project to revamp Hoan Kiem Lake area

Implemented in Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards, the project aims to create a large square directly connecting Hoan Kiem Lake with Cach mang thang tam (August Revolution) Square, the Hanoi Opera House, the Vietnam National Museum of History, and nearby areas. It also seeks to expand public spaces, reorganise the traffic system and underground spaces, preserve and promote heritage values, and introduce appropriate cultural and service facilities.

Ho Chi Minh City launches three innovative and people-centred digital transformation models. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City launches three digital transformation models to improve public services

The three models comprise integrating the city’s public transport system into the centralised transport platform on the VNeID electronic identification application; establishing and connecting a database of birth and death records to facilitate administrative procedures; and deploying community rapid-response teams linked to the 1022 hotline to help residents register deaths at home.

At the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport in late September 2026 (Photo: VNA)

ACV proposes traffic priority for Long Thanh airport links

Preparations for Long Thanh International Airport’s commercial launch in late 2026 are being accelerated. ACV said construction of Component Project 3, which covers essential airport facilities, is about 86% complete. Four of the 16 main bidding packages have been completed, while the remaining 12 are being fast-tracked for completion in this December. Most are expected to meet the deadline.

A representative of the Quang Ngai Border Guard Command speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai sets deadline for eCDT installation

At a meeting on October 27 to review the province’s IUU fishing prevention plan implementation, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Tam Hien called on local departments and authorities to meet the deadline and strengthen round-the-clock monitoring of fishing vessels at high risk of IUU violations.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Former Ho Chi Minh City planning official expelled from Party

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat has decided to expel Su Ngọc Anh, former member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment and former Deputy Director of the department from the Party as a disciplinary measure.

Hoang Dinh Thang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe and member of the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Great National Unity Day in Europe: Youth build stronger, more united community

There are many untapped assets in the Vietnamese community in Europe, including knowledge, management experience, science-technology, economic resources and international connections. Linked effectively, they could contribute more directly to Vietnam’s development, and the community can keep serving as a friendship bridge between Vietnam and European countries.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi Bui Huyen Mai and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Duc Tuan receive the donations and present letters of appreciation to the participating organisations (Photo: thanhuyhanoi.vn)

Hanoi mobilises over 9.3 million USD to support the poor

At the event, 12 organisations received certificates of merit from the Hanoi Party Committee and 14 others were commended by the Chairperson of the municipal People’s Committee for contributions to the “For Vietnam’s Seas and Islands” Fund. Another 19 organisations were recognised for fundraising and relief efforts for people affected by natural disasters in 2025, while 20 organisations and businesses were honoured for their social welfare contributions.

The Canada-Vietnam Cultural and Educational Council officially launches the Viet Youth Readiness Hub and opens a community Vietnamese language class for children (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese language education network expanded across Canada

In line with the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, CVCEC’s initiative combines technology and educational cooperation to connect previously independent classes, expand access to Vietnamese language learning and help young people maintain their ties with the homeland.

Phuoc An Minh Bridge is 3 metres wide and 33 metres long, meeting the design standards for new rural bridges. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang mobilises resources to improve social welfare

Local authorities have stepped up efforts to mobilise donations from businesses, organisations and philanthropists to build bridges, roads and houses, supporting poverty reduction and new-style rural development.