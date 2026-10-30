Phu Quoc airport opens second runway after eight-month sprint

Hanoi (VNA) - Phu Quoc International Airport in the southern province of An Giang put the Runway 2 into commercial operation on October 29, marking a milestone for aviation infrastructure on Vietnam’s pearl island and an eight-month construction sprint aimed at readiness for the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week.

The first commercial flight landed on the new runway at 7:05am, opening a new operating phase after construction, technical checks and calibration flights.

Runway 2, measuring 3,300 metres in length and 45 metres in width, meets the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Code E standards, enabling it to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, thereby enhancing Phu Quoc’s international air connectivity.

Nguyen Ba Quan, Director of the airport, said Runway 2 will keep operations smooth while the existing runway is upgraded, particularly as winter 2026-2027 flight frequency is expected to rise about 34%. He credited regulators, investor Sun Group, Airport Construction Corporation (ACC) and Vietnamese engineers and workers for the launch.

Sun Group coordinated more than 20 contractors and consultants on continuous construction for eight months, pooling more than 6,000 engineers and workers across three shifts and four crews. Runway 2 is a key component of its broader upgrade and expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport.

Next, the existing Runway 1 will be extended from 3,000m to 3,500m and widened to 75m, allowing Code F aircraft, such as the Airbus A380-800 and Boeing 747-8F.

Meanwhile, Terminal T2 is being accelerated for operation from May 2027. Designed by Singapore’s CPG Consultants with a fire-phoenix theme, it will feature biometric identification, self-service check-in and automated baggage handling.

From May 2027, the airport is expected to run two runways simultaneously, linking flexibly with taxiways, aprons, Terminal T2 and the VIP terminal/apron area.

Under its master plan, the airport targets 24 million passengers a year initially and up to 50 million a year long term./.