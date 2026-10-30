Vietnam’s seafood exporters chase 12 bln USD record as year-end demand builds

Hanoi (VNA) - Year-end festival demand and positive signals from key markets are giving Vietnam’s seafood exporters a chance to accelerate in the final months of 2026.

That puts the industry on course for a record 12 billion USD, though price competition, traceability rules and compliance costs remain heavy.



Momentum holds



The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment data show that total seafood output reached 7.89 million tonnes in January-September, 78.1% of the annual plan and up 3.9% annually. Aquaculture drove growth at 4.86 million tonnes while exports hit 9.7 billion USD by October 15.

Shrimp and tra fish remain the backbone. According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), shrimp exports stood at 3.75 billion USD, up 11% year on year, or 41% of total seafood export value, making shrimp the swing factor for the sector.

VASEP market expert Phung Thi Kim Thu said China and some Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) markets kept growth alive, but momentum slowed in September as shrimp exports to the US fell. Tariffs, international competition and raw material constraints are the main risks for the rest of the year.

Tra fish had a stronger September, at about 214 million USD, up 18.6%; nine-month exports hit 1.74 billion USD, up 10.7%. VASEP Deputy Secretary General Le Hang said tighter supply of some whitefish species creates room for Vietnam. Japan is a notable but still small signal as tra fish enters professional distribution channels. Price advantage and stable supply are improving traction.

Export gains were matched by decent production and aquaculture growth, helping secure supply for domestic consumption and processing.

The ministry said nine-month output totalled 7.89 million tonnes: fish at 5.41 million tons, shrimp at nearly 1.38 million tonnes and other seafood at 1.1 million tonnes. Aquaculture remains the main growth engine, with marine fishing supplementing raw material.

Aquaculture growth has been supported by science, technology and higher productivity, quality and efficiency. In the Mekong Delta, brackish-water shrimp farms are in the main harvest; shrimp-rice and shrimp-forest models remain effective while intensive and super-intensive hi-tech areas expand. Tra fish output is stable; tilapia and marine aquaculture are diversifying supply.



Year-end sprint



Tran Gia Long, Deputy Director of the Planning-Finance Department at the ministry, said in order to meet and exceed the 74 billion USD target for agro-forestry and fisheries exports in 2026, seafood alone needs about 1 billion USD a month in the final months, with shrimp still expected to lead.

To deliver, the sector must stabilise raw materials, improve quality and raise production efficiency. In aquaculture, more technology, disease control and market-linked production will reduce risk and improve economic efficiency.

Stronger links among farmers, fishermen, processors and exporters will make procurement planning more proactive, limit supply swings and improve order fulfillment. Companies also need flexibility in production, product mix and market selection, plus cost control to stay competitive./.