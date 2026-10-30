Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on October 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,637 VND/USD on October 30, down 7 VND from the previous session.



With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,919 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,355 VND/USD.



The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed buying and selling rates at 25,640 VND/USD and 26,020 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the October 29 session.



Similarly, BIDV cut both rates by 15 VND, posting the buying rate at 25,635 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,015 VND/USD./.



VNA