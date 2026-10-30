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Ho Chi Minh City steps up coordination in 2nd phase of 500-day campaign

As of October 28, the city had recovered 857 sets of martyrs' remains, including 852 at Le Thi Rieng Park and five in Thuong Tan commune. On October 14, a solemn memorial service and burial ceremony was held for 731 sets of remains recovered at the park and reburied at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery.

Presenting certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the 500-day campaign. (Photo: VNA)
Presenting certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the 500-day campaign. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search for, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains held a conference on October 29 to review the 2026 search and recovery operations and the identification of martyrs' remains with missing information, and assess the first phase of the 500-day campaign to accelerate these efforts.

Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command and deputy head of the municipal steering committee, said the city has effectively implemented relevant Party guidelines and State policies, strengthened public communications and information collection, reviewed areas suspected of containing martyrs' remains, and developed databases on martyrs and their graves. It has also strengthened personnel and ensured funding, equipment and facilities for the campaign.

As of October 28, the city had recovered 857 sets of martyrs' remains, including 852 at Le Thi Rieng Park and five in Thuong Tan commune. On October 14, a solemn memorial service and burial ceremony was held for 731 sets of remains recovered at the park and reburied at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery.

Regarding the collection of biological samples from graves with unidentified information, the city deployed 15 task forces comprising 99 teams and 432 personnel, completing sampling at all 18 martyrs' cemeteries.

Of the 9,875 graves lacking identification information, samples were collected from 17 before the campaign and 9,858 during its implementation. Among them, 7,082 samples met the requirements for DNA testing.

The city transported 7,113 biological samples to Hanoi for DNA analysis by specialised agencies. It has also been collecting samples from martyrs' relatives to facilitate DNA matching and identification.

Based on domestic and international sources, 16 locations in the city have initially been identified as potentially containing martyrs' remains. Searches have been conducted at five locations, with work at three sites temporarily suspended after no remains were found. Search plans are being prepared for the remaining 11 locations, including Bau Bang, So Hoi in Binh Co commune and Tan Son Nhat Airport.

At the conference, participants reviewed experience and shortcomings in the campaign's first phase and proposed measures to strengthen coordination and improve the effectiveness of the second phase.

Chairing the event, Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee and head of the steering committee, praised the efforts and cooperation of relevant agencies and units, which have helped achieve encouraging initial results.

He stressed that substantial work remains in the second phase, calling on agencies, units and localities to continue strictly implementing relevant Party and State guidelines. He described the work as a special political mission rooted in the nation's tradition of gratitude and remembrance for previous generations, as well as a “command from the heart” of the entire political system to bring fallen heroes back to their families and hometowns.

Cuong urged them to address shortcomings from the first phase and strengthen coordination, with the people's trust serving as a driving force for carrying out the mission. He emphasised the principle that as long as information remains available, verification must continue, and as long as there is a possibility, search efforts must be pursued. The ultimate goal, he said, is not only to find fallen soldiers but also to restore their identities.

On this occasion, the municipal steering committee presented certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the campaign./.




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#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #500-day campaign #martyrs' remains Ho Chi Minh City
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