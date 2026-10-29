Culture - Sports

Vietnam returns to Tokyo’s TIFFCOM to pitch projects, filming locations

The VFDA continues to use the pavilion as a rendezvous for Vietnamese filmmakers and foreign partners, driving opportunities for cooperation in production, distribution and filming in Vietnam.

The Vietnam Film Pavilion at the Tokyo International Film Festival Content Market (TIFFCOM) (Photo: VFDA)
The Vietnam Film Pavilion at the Tokyo International Film Festival Content Market (TIFFCOM) (Photo: VFDA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) on October 28 opened the Vietnam Film Pavilion for a second straight year at the Tokyo International Film Festival Content Market (TIFFCOM), which runs alongside the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026.

The VFDA continues to use the pavilion as a rendezvous for Vietnamese filmmakers and foreign partners, driving opportunities for cooperation in production, distribution and filming in Vietnam.

VFDA Chairwoman Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan led the opening, attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu and representatives of film companies, filmmakers and international partners.

Lan said the VFDA wants Vietnamese cinema and the country itself to appear every year at TIFF and TIFFCOM, and has reached out to local authorities, companies and partners to keep its promotion going. The pavilion aims to go beyond showcasing the national image to become a “common home” where Vietnamese filmmakers and producers can meet partners, present works and seek cooperation whenever they are in Tokyo.

Vietnamese producers are also using the pavilion to present new projects and seek access to international markets.

Among them is the animated film project “Lop Hoc Mat Ngu: Cuoc Dua Sao Choi” (literally “Secret Language Class: The Comet Race”), presented by producer Luong Minh Hang, directed by Nguyen Phi Phi Anh and co-produced with Dee Dee Studio, with CGV as a strategic distribution partner.

The VFDA is also spotlighting the fifth Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF V), the Production Attraction Index (PAI) and images of filming locations in Quang Ninh, Da Nang and Hai Phong.

The direct presence of the localities' leaders links the promotion of scenery with talks on conditions for hosting film productions. Meanwhile, DANAFF is introduced as a contact point for filmmakers and international partners to sustain professional cooperation.

Alongside the pavilion, the VFDA will host a seminar on October 29, bringing together filmmakers, producers and experts from Japan, Vietnam and elsewhere. It frames Vietnamese cinema around practical questions of regional cooperation while reaching partners for project development, co-production and access to international markets.

TIFFCOM, one of Asia’s leading content markets, draws producers, distributors, investors and rights holders from many markets, with 322 exhibitors and nearly 4,600 visitors from 46 countries and territories this year. The three-day event is scheduled for October 28–30./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Tokyo International Film Festival Content Market #Vietnam Film Development Association #Vietnam Film Pavilion #Tokyo International Film Festival #Vietnamese films Japan Vietnam
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