BIGBANG concert draws 90,000 fans, boosts Hanoi tourism

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s tourism and service sectors received a major boost from Korean group BIGBANG’s two-night concert, which attracted around 90,000 domestic and international spectators on October 24 and 25, according to the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The concert, held at My Dinh National Stadium as part of the BIGBANG 2026–2027 World Tour – XX: COSMOS, marked the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut and were among major international entertainment events in Vietnam this year.

The department reported the event’s results on October 27, highlighting its contribution to tourism, consumer spending and the promotion of Hanoi’s image as an international cultural and entertainment destination.

It noted that the concert also demonstrated the capital’s potential to attract major international music shows while underscoring the need for effective event management and measures to ensure public safety at large gatherings.

Ahead of the concerts, the department had worked with relevant agencies, local authorities and organisers to complete administrative procedures, inspect venues and prepare plans covering security, traffic management, healthcare, fire prevention and environmental sanitation.

The impact extended beyond the stadium. Hanoi welcomed an estimated 220,000 tourist arrivals on October 23 and 24, up 15.6% from the previous week. International visitors accounted for approximately 67,900 of the total.

Demand for transport, shopping, dining and accommodation also increased significantly. According to the department, flight bookings to Hanoi on Trip.com rose 74% while searches for trips to the capital on Traveloka quadrupled.

Room occupancy at some three- to five-star hotels reached between 75% and 100%. Total tourism revenue during the period was estimated at around 750 billion VND (approximately 29 million USD).

The figures highlight the potential of major international music events to generate economic benefits beyond ticket sales, supporting hotels, restaurants, transport providers and retail businesses.

By attracting fans from Vietnam and overseas, the concerts also provided opportunities to promote the capital through domestic and international media, and reinforce its image as a destination for cultural experiences and entertainment, according to the department./.