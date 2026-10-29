Hoi An to host international lantern festival, year-end cultural events

Da Nang (VNA) – The Hoi An International Lantern Festival, themed “Hoi An – Colours of Heritage,” will take place in the ancient town from December 3 to 6, with events continuing into early 2027, according to the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre.

The festival is planned for Hoai River Square, An Hoi Sculpture Garden, along the Hoai River and on streets throughout the ancient town. It aims to preserve traditional lantern-making, promote cultural heritage and expand creative spaces in Hoi An.

Visitors can explore lantern art installations, try making lanterns, view the “Lanterns and the Art of Rebirth” exhibition, and enjoy the “Colours of Heritage” art programme and the “Minh Dang Da Hanh” (Travelling by night with a bright lantern) activities.

From November 20 to December 5, Hoi An will organise activities marking Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day.

Activities will include a national seminar on Hoi An as a trading port and the Quang region; exhibitions featuring images and documents on Hoi An’s heritage, Han-Nom inscriptions and the “Old Space” theme; and the inauguration of a project to restore and upgrade Hoi An Prison.

At My Son Sanctuary, the “Echoes of My Son” art programme is scheduled for November 15 and December 12, with performances at 9am and 2:45pm at tower groups B and C. The programme features Cham folk dances, songs and the Ciet group dance.

On November 16, Tra Linh commune plans to hold a Mountain God worship ceremony for the Xo Dang ethnic community, showcasing traditional customs and beliefs, gong performances and folk dances. From November 18 to 24, the 2026 Cultural Week of Great National Unity, themed “Cultural Essence – Strength of Great National Unity,” will take place at cultural and community venues across the city.

A special art programme will be held on November 23 at Tien Son Sports Palace. Another programme showcasing the cultural identities of ethnic communities in the city’s western area is scheduled for November 26 in Kham Duc commune.

In December, a Christmas market is planned at Ariyana Da Nang from December 4 to 6, featuring more than 80 stalls selling handicrafts, gifts, decorations and food.

New Year activities are scheduled from December 30, 2026, to January 3, 2027, along Bach Dang pedestrian street, on both banks of Dragon Bridge, and at venues in Hoi An, Tam Ky and other localities. Countdown events are planned for December 31 at East Sea Park, Tam Thanh Square and Tay Giang Square, while the Da Nang Concert is scheduled for January 1, 2027, at the Da Nang Museum.

The Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre said that linking cultural, heritage and artistic events with flight and weather information, as well as service promotions, would help visitors choose travel dates and destinations and plan their year-end itineraries more conveniently./.