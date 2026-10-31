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Lawmakers propose measures to boost development in mountainous, border regions

National Assembly deputies proposed measures to capitalise on regional strengths, improve connectivity and promote socio-economic development in midland, mountainous and border areas during discussions on the 2026 socio-economic development and state budget plans on October 31.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with female NA deputies in Hanoi on October 29. (Photo: VNA)

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