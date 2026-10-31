Technology opens global markets to Vietnamese goods

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Vietnam’s role in advancing culture for sustainable development
From President Ho Chi Minh’s vision that “Culture must light the way for the nation” to a Vietnamese initiative brought to the world’s largest multilateral forum, Vietnam has steadily worked to place culture at the heart of sustainable development.
Autumn Economic Forum 2026 turns dialogue into action
The Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City brought together over 1,500 delegates from 60 countries and territories to explore new growth drivers, announce 12 key investment projects with a total capital mobilisation target of 13 billion USD, and promote international cooperation in technology, finance and green growth.
Long Thanh airport set to begin commercial operations on December 24
Long Thanh International Airport is expected to begin commercial operations at midnight on December 24, 2026, according to a notice recently sent by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to the Dong Nai city People’s Committee.
Vietnam seeks quality investment from UK businesses
At the UK-Vietnam Business Forum 2026, held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 29, businesses highlighted the role of long-term capital in developing capital markets, enhancing competitiveness and strengthening links with global supply chains.
Quang Ninh explores cooperation opportunities with Indonesia
On October 29, the Quang Ninh - Indonesia Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Conference took place in Quang Ninh city. It was part of Meet Indonesia 2026, organised by the Quang Ninh People’s Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam.
First 10 members of Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City announced
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee announced the first 10 members of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28, in the presence of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026.
Ban Gioc Waterfall sets sights on sustainable tourism
With its majestic natural scenery and distinctive beauty in Vietnam’s northeastern border region, Ban Gioc Waterfall in Cao Bang province is attracting growing numbers of domestic and international visitors. The locality is stepping up infrastructure improvements, diversifying tourism products and enhancing service quality, with the aim of making the waterfall an attractive, welcoming and sustainable destination.
Central Theoretical Council urged to strengthen strategic advisory role
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has requested the Central Theoretical Council to reaffirm and elevate its pivotal role in theoretical research, practical reviews and the Party’s strategic advisory work, while proactively anticipating and identifying emerging issues.
Vietnam’s exports accelerate towards year-end targets
Vietnam’s exports rose 24.5% year on year to 434.30 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, supporting strong economic growth despite global trade uncertainties. Efforts to diversify markets, leverage free trade agreements and improve product value are expected to sustain export momentum and help narrow the trade deficit in the final months of the year.
WEF ready to mobilise support for Vietnam ahead of APEC 2027
The World Economic Forum (WEF) stands ready to establish a high-level cooperation mechanism to mobilise private-sector and international support for Vietnam’s priorities as the country prepares to host APEC 2027.
Vietnam ready to innovate, create shared value
Vietnam is ready to cooperate for mutual development, share for mutual progress, innovate to create value together, and act for a peaceful, stable, prosperous and sustainable future. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung made the statement at a high-level plenary session of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28.
Top leader urges economics university to develop high-quality human resources, nurture talent
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 28 called on the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) to step up training, research and innovation to develop high-quality human resources and nurture talent for the country.
M’Nong water trough worship ritual revived in Da Nang
The M’Nong people’s traditional water trough worship ritual has been revived in Tak Xoai village, Tra Leng commune, Da Nang, expressing gratitude to nature and hopes for peace and prosperity while promoting water conservation and environmental protection.
Top legislator receives international audit leaders, RoK friendship delegation
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man received leaders of international audit organisations and a delegation from the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association in Hanoi on October 27, discussing international audit cooperation and ways to strengthen Vietnam–Republic of Korea ties.
Top leader meets with female drivers on legendary Truong Son Trail
Party General Secretary and President To Lam met with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27, ahead of the unit’s 58th traditional day.
Vietnam strengthens capacity for early diagnosis with advanced technology
The launch of Southeast Asia’s first clinical whole-body 5-tesla MRI system at Hanoi Medical University Hospital on October 26 marks a step forward in Vietnam’s efforts to improve early diagnosis of complex diseases and strengthen medical research, training and technology transfer.
Vietnam strengthens technology cooperation and green transition
The 18th Asia-Pacific Roundtable on Sustainable Consumption and Production and the Vietnam-India Future Technology Forum, held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, highlighted efforts to turn scientific research and bilateral technology agreements into practical solutions, advancing digital and green transformation and sustainable development.
Vietnamese, Polish PMs seek ways to boost all-round cooperation
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk had talks in Hanoi on October 26, during which they agreed on measures to bolster bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Vietnam, Poland elevate ties to Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presided over an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on October 26 morning for his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from October 24 to 26.
Historic milestones in Vietnam’s relations with EU, Belgium
The official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, from October 21 to 24, delivered substantial, wide-ranging results at three levels: EU institutions, Belgium’s federal government and its regions.