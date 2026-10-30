Politics

Vietnam, RoK step up economic, parliamentary cooperation

Speaking highly of the RoK's experience in railway development, NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien welcomed its businesses' interest in Vietnam’s railway projects and encouraged their participation as partners, investors or contractors in line with Vietnamese law.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien (right) receives Bok Gi-wang, vice head of the Korean National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee in Hanoi on October 30, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien (right) receives Bok Gi-wang, vice head of the Korean National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee in Hanoi on October 30, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and hopes the RoK will continue to accompany Vietnam in pursuing socio-economic development goals in the new era, Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien has said.

Dien made the statement while receiving Bok Gi-wang, vice head of the Korean National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee and his entourages in Hanoi on October 30.

Bok conveyed a letter from Korean National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik to Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, expressing the Korean legislature’s wish to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

Dien welcomed the gesture, noting that it reflects the Korean legislature’s and its Speaker’s keen interest in economic ties, as well as the role of the two parliaments in promoting the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He welcomed the vigorous, effective and substantive progress in bilateral ties, highlighting stronger political trust and growing cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges.

Dien said bilateral trade stands at around 95 billion USD annually, providing a basis for the two countries to reach the target of 150 billion USD by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner.

Korean investment in Vietnam has continued to grow, making it one of the country's largest foreign investors. Korean businesses have operated effectively, contributing to Vietnam's economic growth and job creation, he added.

The host said Vietnam plans to develop a high-speed railway network, including the North–South line and routes linking Hanoi with other localities and regions. The country is therefore seeking cooperation with partners possessing the expertise, resources and experience needed for railway development.

Speaking highly of the RoK's experience in this field, he welcomed its businesses' interest in Vietnam’s railway projects and encouraged their participation as partners, investors or contractors in line with Vietnamese law.

Dien also underscored the importance of regular and flexible high-level strategic exchanges to build trust among the two countries’ leaders and strengthen ties between their parliamentary bodies at all levels. He called for closer and more substantive cooperation between the two legislatures’ committees and parliamentary friendship groups.

For his part, Bok expressed interest in Vietnam’s transport infrastructure plans, particularly railway development. He called for more information exchanges and closer links between relevant agencies and businesses to explore cooperation opportunities aligned with each country’s needs and development priorities./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #parliamentary cooperation #Korean National Assembly #Republic of Korea #Vietnam-RoK relations #railway development Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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