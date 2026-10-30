Congratulations delivered on 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Solomon Islands diplomatic ties

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietanm Central Committee and President To Lam on October 30 sent a congratulatory message to Governor-General of Solomon Islands Sir David Tiva Kapu on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Vietnam and Solomon Islands (October 30, 1996–2026).



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung cabled a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Matthew Cooper Wale.



On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung extended his congratulations to Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Rick Nelson Houenipwela/.

VNA