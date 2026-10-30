Politics

Congratulations delivered on 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Solomon Islands diplomatic ties

Vietnamese leaders on October 30 sent congratulatory messages to their Solomon Islands counterparts on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (October 30, 1996–2026).

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietanm Central Committee and President To Lam on October 30 sent a congratulatory message to Governor-General of Solomon Islands Sir David Tiva Kapu on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Vietnam and Solomon Islands (October 30, 1996–2026).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung cabled a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Matthew Cooper Wale.

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung extended his congratulations to Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Rick Nelson Houenipwela/.

VNA
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