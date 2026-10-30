Ho Chi Minh Highway project to transition to new investment phase

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA)'s issuance of a resolution concluding the implementation of Resolution No. 38/2004/NQ-QH11 and Resolution No. 66/2013/QH13 serves to formally mark the completed establishment of a continuous, two-lane route along the entire Ho Chi Minh Highway, and to formally pivot to a new investment phase.



Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh made the remark at a plenary discussion of the 16th NA’s ongoing second session on October 30.



The event focused on the implementation of the socio-economic development, state budget and public investment plans. Legislators also considered the final assessment of Resolution No. 66/2013/QH13 and the formal conclusion of the construction investment for the two-lane Ho Chi Minh Highway project.



Deputy Ly Anh Thu of An Giang province emphasised that Ho Chi Minh Highway is an infrastructure project of profound historical and political significance, fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of residents along its route.



Citing the Government’s report, she noted that the Chon Thanh–Duc Hoa section has reached 97% completion and is expected to be finished by late 2026. Meanwhile, the Rach Soi–Ben Nhat and Go Quao–Vinh Thuan sections are projected to complete approximately 42 out of 55km by the end of the year, with the remaining 13km scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.



Thu stressed the need to differentiate between "technical traffic opening" and the full completion of infrastructure meeting standards for safe operation.



She requested that the Government uphold its commitment to finish the remaining sections in the first quarter of 2027 and reinforce deteriorated stretches to ensure safe operation before April 30 next year.



If the entire route is not connected and safety is not guaranteed prior to this deadline, the formal conclusion of the targets set forth in the two NA resolutions should not yet be considered, the deputy added.



Addressing these concerns, Minh said concluding the two-lane road construction officially marks the end of the phased investment period stipulated in Resolution No. 38/2004/NQ-QH11 and Resolution No. 66/2013/QH13. This move formally marks the connection of the entire Ho Chi Minh Highway from Pac Bo in northern Cao Bang province to Dat Mui in the southernmost province of Ca Mau at a two-lane scale, establishing the groundwork to transition into a new investment phase aligned with long-term master planning.



The minister clarified that concluding the two-lane investment phase does not signify that the entire project is finished. Under the road network master plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, Ho Chi Minh Highway remains a vital transport artery that must undergo further investment to be upgraded into an expressway.



A project is considered fully completed only after all construction, inspection, acceptance, and operational commissioning tasks are fulfilled, and final accounts are audited and approved by competent authorities, he added.



Given this, he maintained that the NA’s issuance of a resolution concluding the implementation of Resolution No. 38/2004/NQ-QH11 and Resolution No. 66/2013/QH13 serves to formally mark the completion of the fundamental objective – establishing a continuous, two-lane route along the entire Ho Chi Minh Highway, and to facilitate the transition into a new phase of investment.



Providing progress updates, the minister said that out of the total 2,656.5km length of Ho Chi Minh Highway, 2,499km have been completed to date. About 2,643km is scheduled for completion by the end of December 2026, with the final 13km of the Go Quao–Vinh Thuan section set for completion in the first quarter next year./.

VNA