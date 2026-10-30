Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 30

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau on October 29 visited the Japanese Embassy in Hanoi to pay tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo and express deep condolences over his passing.

Representing the Government, Chau wrote in the condolence book and extended his deepest sympathies to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki and all embassy staff. Read full story

- Long Thanh International Airport is expected to begin commercial operations at midnight on December 24, 2026, according to a notice recently sent by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to the Dong Nai city People’s Committee.

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A part of the Long Thanh airport passenger terminal and air traffic control tower. (Photo: VNA)

ACV has asked the city to direct relevant agencies and units to coordinate with and support the corporation in completing preparations within their respective responsibilities and authority, ensuring a smooth and safe launch. Read full story

- The northern province of Thai Nguyen on October 30 launched the Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Heritage Train, welcoming nearly 100 guests, including spouses of ambassadors and heads of foreign representative missions in Vietnam, and other visitors on a sightseeing and cultural experience journey marking the 195th anniversary of the province's founding (November 4, 1831–2026) and the opening of the 2026 Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival.

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Chairman of the Thai Nguyen People’s Committee Nguyen The Manh talks with the spouses of ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam aboard the Heritage Train (Photo: VNA)

The delegation was welcomed at Hanoi Station by Nguyen The Manh, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, and representatives of provincial departments and agencies. Among the passengers were spouses of ambassadors and heads of foreign representative missions in Vietnam, representatives of units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and tourists. Read full story

- Year-end festival demand and positive signals from key markets are giving Vietnam’s seafood exporters a chance to accelerate in the final months of 2026.

That puts the industry on course for a record 12 billion USD, though price competition, traceability rules and compliance costs remain heavy. Read full story

- Phu Quoc International Airport in the southern province of An Giang put the Runway 2 into commercial operation on October 29, marking a milestone for aviation infrastructure on Vietnam’s pearl island and an eight-month construction sprint aimed at readiness for the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week.

The first commercial flight landed on the new runway at 7:05am, opening a new operating phase after construction, technical checks and calibration flights. Read full story

- Vietnam is targeting economic growth of at least 10% in 2027 while maintaining macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation, heard a plenary sitting on October 30 as part of the 16th National Assembly’s second session.

In the morning session, lawmakers discussed two draft laws: the amended Law on Real Estate Business and the amended Law on the Implementation of Grassroots Democracy. Read full story

- Hanoi aims to become one of Vietnam’s leading tourism centres and one of the country’s three major tourism growth poles, alongside Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, while taking a leading role in coordinating regional tourism development.

In the longer term, the capital seeks to establish itself as a regional and international destination for cultural and heritage tourism, creativity, events and high-quality tourism services. Read full story

- The Royal Opera of Versailles performed at the “Four Seasons With Love” concert at Hanoi’s Ho Guom Opera on October 29 evening, offering a Baroque journey built around nature and love.

The concert ran in four parts - Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, mixing instrumental works with arias and duets by Giovanni Antonio Guido, Antonio Vivaldi, George Frideric Handel, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Johann Adolf Hasse and Riccardo Broschi. Read full story

- Two scenic sites in the Krong No volcanic cave system, both located in Nam Da commune, Lam Dong province, have been recognised as national relic sites, Le Thi Truc Linh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced on October 30.

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Inside C2 Cave (Photo published by VNA)

The recognition was granted under two decisions, No. 2924/QD-BVHTTDL and No. 2912/QD-BVHTTDL, signed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh one day earlier./. Read full story

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Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM pays tribute to former Japanese PM Fukuda Yasuo

The State and people of Vietnam are deeply saddened by the passing of Japan's former Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo, a great and close friend of Vietnam. On behalf of the Government and people of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Tien Chau extended the deepest condolences to the Government and people of Japan, as well as his family.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with female NA deputies in Hanoi on October 29. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls on female NA deputies to help shape national development policies

Top leader To Lam called on female NA deputies to contribute proactively to lawmaking from the earliest stages, ensuring that policies are grounded in practical evidence, constitutional, consistent and enforceable. They should identify shortcomings before laws are adopted, put forward initiatives in the common interest, maintain their independent judgement and uphold integrity to prevent group interests from distorting policymaking.

An overview of the talks between the Border Guard Command of Vietnam’s Quang Tri province and the Police of Laos’ Khammouane province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao localities strengthen cooperation in border security

For the coming time, the two sides agreed to effectively implement signed agreements, enhance information sharing and joint patrols, and step up efforts against drug-related crime, human trafficking, smuggling, illegal weapons and explosives trafficking, illegal immigration and online fraud.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 29

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 29

A ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Central Council for Theoretical Studies, Vietnam attending the 20th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting and related activities in the Philippines, and the national strategy on child development for 2026–2035 approved are among news highlights on October 29.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a meeting on preparations for APEC Vietnam Year 2027 on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM pushes clear timelines for APEC Year 2027 preparations

PM Le Minh Hung said a successful APEC 2027, especially the Economic Leaders’ Week, will leave Vietnam’s mark on APEC and international friends, and help connect global resources for socio-economic development of the country, localities and businesses.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) meets with Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov in Hanoi on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam wants deeper ties with Belarus: Prime Minister

Vietnam always follows and congratulates Belarus on its development gains under the leadership of President Aleksandr Lukashenko, PM Le Minh Hung said, praising positive results of bilateral cooperation, especially since General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to Belarus in May 2025.

The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection has proposed the Secretariat discipline former Vice Chairman of the Cao Bang provincial People’s Committee Trinh Truong Huy. (Photo: thanhtra,com,vn)

Inspection commission proposes discipline against former Cao Bang officials

The former officials were said to have shown degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle; violated Party rules and State law in performing their assigned duties, and in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct; and breached rules on what Party members are banned from doing and responsibility for setting an example, causing very serious consequences and badly damaging the reputation of the local Party Organisation and authorities to an extent that disciplinary action is required.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung holds talks with Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov in Hanoi on October 28, 2026. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Belarus seek ways to strengthen strategic partnership

Trung affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Belarus. He expressed appreciation for the valuable support and assistance extended by the Belarusian people to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence and its current process of national construction and development.

NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong meets with General Secretary of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejia in Hanoi on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Dominican Republic strengthen parliamentary cooperation

To advance bilateral ties, NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong proposed increasing exchanges at all levels, maintaining contacts between leaders and legislators, boosting the effectiveness of the parliamentary friendship groups, sharing more legislative information and experience, and expanding economic, trade and investment partnerships in line with the strong political and diplomatic relationship.