☕ Afternoon briefing on October 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau on October 29 visited the Japanese Embassy in Hanoi to pay tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo and express deep condolences over his passing.



Representing the Government, Chau wrote in the condolence book and extended his deepest sympathies to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki and all embassy staff. Read full story



- Long Thanh International Airport is expected to begin commercial operations at midnight on December 24, 2026, according to a notice recently sent by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to the Dong Nai city People’s Committee.

A part of the Long Thanh airport passenger terminal and air traffic control tower. (Photo: VNA)

ACV has asked the city to direct relevant agencies and units to coordinate with and support the corporation in completing preparations within their respective responsibilities and authority, ensuring a smooth and safe launch. Read full story



- The northern province of Thai Nguyen on October 30 launched the Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Heritage Train, welcoming nearly 100 guests, including spouses of ambassadors and heads of foreign representative missions in Vietnam, and other visitors on a sightseeing and cultural experience journey marking the 195th anniversary of the province's founding (November 4, 1831–2026) and the opening of the 2026 Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival.

Chairman of the Thai Nguyen People’s Committee Nguyen The Manh talks with the spouses of ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam aboard the Heritage Train (Photo: VNA)

The delegation was welcomed at Hanoi Station by Nguyen The Manh, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, and representatives of provincial departments and agencies. Among the passengers were spouses of ambassadors and heads of foreign representative missions in Vietnam, representatives of units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and tourists. Read full story



- Year-end festival demand and positive signals from key markets are giving Vietnam’s seafood exporters a chance to accelerate in the final months of 2026.



That puts the industry on course for a record 12 billion USD, though price competition, traceability rules and compliance costs remain heavy. Read full story



- Phu Quoc International Airport in the southern province of An Giang put the Runway 2 into commercial operation on October 29, marking a milestone for aviation infrastructure on Vietnam’s pearl island and an eight-month construction sprint aimed at readiness for the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week.



The first commercial flight landed on the new runway at 7:05am, opening a new operating phase after construction, technical checks and calibration flights. Read full story



- Vietnam is targeting economic growth of at least 10% in 2027 while maintaining macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation, heard a plenary sitting on October 30 as part of the 16th National Assembly’s second session.



In the morning session, lawmakers discussed two draft laws: the amended Law on Real Estate Business and the amended Law on the Implementation of Grassroots Democracy. Read full story



- Hanoi aims to become one of Vietnam’s leading tourism centres and one of the country’s three major tourism growth poles, alongside Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, while taking a leading role in coordinating regional tourism development.



In the longer term, the capital seeks to establish itself as a regional and international destination for cultural and heritage tourism, creativity, events and high-quality tourism services. Read full story



- The Royal Opera of Versailles performed at the “Four Seasons With Love” concert at Hanoi’s Ho Guom Opera on October 29 evening, offering a Baroque journey built around nature and love.



The concert ran in four parts - Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, mixing instrumental works with arias and duets by Giovanni Antonio Guido, Antonio Vivaldi, George Frideric Handel, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Johann Adolf Hasse and Riccardo Broschi. Read full story



- Two scenic sites in the Krong No volcanic cave system, both located in Nam Da commune, Lam Dong province, have been recognised as national relic sites, Le Thi Truc Linh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced on October 30.

Inside C2 Cave (Photo published by VNA)

The recognition was granted under two decisions, No. 2924/QD-BVHTTDL and No. 2912/QD-BVHTTDL, signed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh one day earlier./. Read full story