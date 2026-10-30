Two volcanic caves in Lam Dong recognised as national relic sites

Lam Dong (VNA) – Two scenic sites in the Krong No volcanic cave system, both located in Nam Da commune, Lam Dong province, have been recognised as national relic sites, Le Thi Truc Linh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced on October 30.



The recognition was granted under two decisions, No. 2924/QD-BVHTTDL and No. 2912/QD-BVHTTDL, signed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh one day earlier.



The two sites are A1 Cave, also known as Dung Nham (Lava), Doi (Bat) or To Ong (Beehive) Cave, in Buon Choah village; and C2 Cave, also called C1-C2 Dung Nam Cave, Doi or Ca Sau (Crocodile) Cave, in Duc Lap village.



Each cave is more than 400 metres long and between three and 10 metres deep. Both feature distinctive and rarely found geological structures and outstanding characteristics associated with the formation of lava caves, setting them apart from other caves in the Krong No volcanic cave system.



The two scenic sites will be subject to relic and cultural heritage protection measures in accordance with regulations.



The Krong No volcanic cave system lies within the core zone of the Dak Nong UNESCO Global Geopark and is among the region's outstanding geological heritage sites, boasting significant geological and geomorphological values.



The recognition of A1 and C2 Caves as national relic sites affirms their scientific, scenic and heritage significance while raising public awareness of the importance of preserving natural values.



The designation also provides an important legal basis for managing, protecting and promoting the sites' values, and opens up opportunities for the sustainable development of geological tourism. It is expected to encourage scientific research, heritage education and tourism promotion, contributing to linking heritage conservation with sustainable tourism development in Lam Dong province./.

VNA