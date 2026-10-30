Travel

Two volcanic caves in Lam Dong recognised as national relic sites

Two scenic sites in the Krong No volcanic cave system, both located in Nam Da commune, Lam Dong province, have been recognised as national relic sites, Le Thi Truc Linh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced on October 30.

Inside C2 Cave (Photo published by VNA)
Inside C2 Cave (Photo published by VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – Two scenic sites in the Krong No volcanic cave system, both located in Nam Da commune, Lam Dong province, have been recognised as national relic sites, Le Thi Truc Linh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, announced on October 30.

The recognition was granted under two decisions, No. 2924/QD-BVHTTDL and No. 2912/QD-BVHTTDL, signed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh one day earlier.

The two sites are A1 Cave, also known as Dung Nham (Lava), Doi (Bat) or To Ong (Beehive) Cave, in Buon Choah village; and C2 Cave, also called C1-C2 Dung Nam Cave, Doi or Ca Sau (Crocodile) Cave, in Duc Lap village.

Each cave is more than 400 metres long and between three and 10 metres deep. Both feature distinctive and rarely found geological structures and outstanding characteristics associated with the formation of lava caves, setting them apart from other caves in the Krong No volcanic cave system.

The two scenic sites will be subject to relic and cultural heritage protection measures in accordance with regulations.

The Krong No volcanic cave system lies within the core zone of the Dak Nong UNESCO Global Geopark and is among the region's outstanding geological heritage sites, boasting significant geological and geomorphological values.

The recognition of A1 and C2 Caves as national relic sites affirms their scientific, scenic and heritage significance while raising public awareness of the importance of preserving natural values.

The designation also provides an important legal basis for managing, protecting and promoting the sites' values, and opens up opportunities for the sustainable development of geological tourism. It is expected to encourage scientific research, heritage education and tourism promotion, contributing to linking heritage conservation with sustainable tourism development in Lam Dong province./.

VNA
#Volcanic caves #Lam Dong #national relic sites Lam Dong
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Wartime relics, including ammunition and a toothbrush, discovered at Da Sap Cave in Lam Tay hamlet, Ha Nha commune, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Bringing the fallen home: Da Sap Cave mission begins

Situated between protection and production forests in Ha Nha commune, the cave remains largely untouched since the war. Huge boulders blasted down by bombing still block part of the entrance, making excavation difficult and hazardous.

The cave, Thang (Victory) Cave, is named after a local resident who first identified its location. (Photo: Published by VNA)

New cave with rare stalactites, cave pearls discovered in Phong Nha – Ke Bang

Located between Voi (Elephant) Cave and Ma Da Lake in the Ma Da Valley, within the park’s strictly protected zone, the cave measures about 3,000 metres in length and 70 metres in average width, with several chambers extending beyond 100 metres. It has two entrances leading to separate branches. While the main entrance covers about 5 sq.m, the exit is narrow, allowing passage for only one adult at a time.

See more

Quy Nhon needs a jolt from night-time economy (Photo: VNA)

From sea to nightlife: Quy Nhon burnishes tourism appeal

For the night economy to take off, Quy Nhon must clear institutional and policy bottlenecks and offer a more open environment for large companies to join. That is the strategic move that will let the city cement its status as a dynamic destination and break out on central Vietnam’s tourism map.

Vietnamese banh mi becomes a must-try for international visitors exploring Hanoi’s culinary scene. (Photo: VNA)

UK magazine spotlights Hanoi food tour starting at 4am

According to the article, beyond the food itself, the experience also offers an insight into local life. Small family-run eateries, plastic stools on pavements and residents having breakfast before heading to work provide an authentic glimpse into the daily routines of Hanoians.

Vietravel Airlines officially takes delivery of an Airbus A321 aircraft in Noi Bai International Airport on October 27 (Photo: VNA)

Vietravel Airlines receives new aircraft, expands int’l network ahead of year-end peak

Since joining the T&T Group ecosystem in late 2024, Vietravel Airlines has gradually accelerated its restructuring, expanded its fleet and broadened its operations. The delivery of aircraft VN-A295 marks another step in the airline’s 2026 fleet development plan, aimed at increasing passenger transport capacity, strengthening operational flexibility and preparing for growth on a larger scale.

Ho Chi Minh City Post Office, one of the city’s most popular attractions drawing large numbers of international visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City builds global tourism brand as megacity

The city’s Resolution No. 62/2025/NQ-HDND on support policies for MICE tourism has provided an important framework for attracting business events through 2030. Ho Chi Minh City is targeting conferences, exhibitions and events in priority sectors such as finance, technology, innovation, logistics, healthcare, education, industry and the marine economy.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long speaks at the forum on thermal tourism in Guelma city on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes hot spring tourism at Algerian forum

Ambassador Vu Duy Long said Vietnam has developed natural hot springs and coastal areas into integrated complexes combining resorts, therapy services, hotels and real estate. This approach helps turn natural hot springs into year-round attractions and reduce the seasonal nature of tourism.

Bamboo and rattan decorations and gifts have replaced plastic products at many tourism service establishments, contributing to the development of green tourism in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang aims to become a world-class green tourism destination

With more than 2,400 accommodation establishments and 67,000 rooms, Da Nang has considerable room to improve resource efficiency, service quality and competitiveness. Green accommodation can also serve as a starting point for wider changes across the tourism service chain, a local official said.

Stable wind conditions year-round make Mui Ne in Lam Dong province in a paradise for water sports (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to shift coastal tourism from visitor numbers to value creation

The challenge is particularly evident in coastal destinations, where beautiful beaches attract visitors but do not necessarily encourage longer stays. Expanding hotel capacity alone cannot guarantee higher returns without attractive nightlife, convenient transport, distinctive experiences and a healthy environment, according to eMagazine VnEconomy.

The seminar held by the Vietnamese Embassy in India and Vietravel on October 21, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam courts Indian tourists as direct flights set to double

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh said he is confident that with business and tourism partners on board, Vietnam and India will better tap their cooperation potential, boost two-way tourist flows and deepen the partnership and traditional friendship between their people.

Traditional palm-leaf-roofed stilt houses are closely associated with the life of the Dao Cham people. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang: Xa Phin glows golden amid moss-covered roofs

Although the golden season lasts only a short time, Xa Phin's cultural heritage, landscape and community life can sustain its tourism appeal throughout the year. Protecting the rice fields, traditional roofs and living environment will help ensure that the hamlet's distinctive character is passed on to future generations.