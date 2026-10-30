Vietnamese travellers place greater value on meaningful travel experiences

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese travellers are increasingly looking beyond sightseeing and placing greater importance on emotional well-being, meaningful experiences and personal connections when choosing their trips, according to Booking.com's inaugural Travel Happiness Index released in Hanoi on October 29.

The report examines the emotional, financial and social factors shaping travel behaviour amid growing global uncertainty. It is based on a survey of more than 10,000 respondents across 10 Asia-Pacific markets, including Vietnam.

The findings show that 99% of Vietnamese respondents associate travel with positive emotions. For many, the enjoyment begins well before departure, when they start thinking about and preparing for their trips.

Some 92% said having a trip to look forward to improves their mood, while 71% said the anticipation of travelling helps them cope with everyday pressures. Planning itself is also an enjoyable experience, with 62% describing it as a source of excitement.

Branavan Aruljothi, country head of Booking.com in Vietnam, said the findings highlighted the growing importance of travel to people's emotional well-being and quality of life.

However, travel can also bring pressure. About 22% of Vietnamese respondents said they sometimes felt tired or exhausted during trips, while 16% felt pressured to make the most of their limited time away. Meanwhile, 19% reported feelings of anxiety and 16% said they sometimes felt uncertain.

These findings suggest that travellers are seeking a balance between meaningful experiences, personal expectations and practical travel arrangements. Smooth, convenient and less stressful journeys are becoming just as important as attractions at destinations.

Meaningful moments take priority



The report also points to changing perceptions of what makes a trip worthwhile. Rather than following packed itineraries or ticking off a list of must-see attractions, Vietnamese travellers increasingly find satisfaction in simple, memorable moments.

Enjoying natural scenery was cited by 36% of respondents as a key contributor to travel satisfaction, followed by good food and drinks 28% and quality time with travel companions 24%.

Personal connections also play an important role, whether through spending time with family and friends or meeting local people and discovering new cultures. Notably, 68% said travelling with family brought them the greatest happiness.

These priorities are influencing travel planning. Around 77% of Vietnamese respondents said they prioritised local food and other meaningful experiences when arranging their trips, while 71% considered travel deals when selecting destinations or departure dates.

Accommodation choices also reflect a growing interest in both value for money and authentic local experiences.

Some 32% said they chose holiday homes, apartments and unique accommodation options to optimise their travel budgets. The same proportion said these types of accommodation allowed them to experience destinations more authentically and get closer to local lifestyles.

Aruljothi said travel was no longer simply about taking a break but was increasingly seen as a worthwhile investment in mental well-being, relationships and meaningful discoveries.

He added that Vietnamese travellers were planning more carefully, actively seeking authentic local experiences and making better use of their travel budgets.

Their willingness to adapt plans and priorities rather than give up travelling altogether also reflects their resilience amid uncertainty, he said.

The findings highlight a shift towards more purposeful travel, with emotional satisfaction, personal connections and the quality of experiences becoming increasingly important to Vietnamese holidaymakers./.