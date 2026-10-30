Vietnam sends condolences on passing of former Japanese PM Fukuda Yasuo

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, on behalf of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, has sent a message of condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo following his passing.



In the message, PM Hung extended his deepest condolences and expressed profound appreciation for Mr. Fukuda’s special affection for and valuable support to Vietnam and its people, as well as his contributions to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan./.

VNA