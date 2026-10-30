Politics

Ceremony held to mark 60th anniversary of Gen. Raul Castro Ruz’s first visit to Vietnam

The visit symbolised the solidarity and strong support of the Cuban people for Vietnam while reflecting Cuba’s profound admiration for the Vietnamese people's struggle for national independence and reunification.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Cuban Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony in Hanoi on October 30 to mark the 60th anniversary of the first visit to Vietnam by Cuban revolutionary leader Gen. Raul Castro Ruz.

Addressing the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes affirmed that the visit was an important milestone in the special relationship between the two countries.

In 1966, Raul Castro, then Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba, joined the first high-level Cuban delegation, led by President Osvaldo Dorticos, to visit Vietnam on October 29. During his first trip to the country, he had the opportunity to meet and embrace President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people.

According to the ambassador, the visit symbolised the solidarity and strong support of the Cuban people for Vietnam while reflecting Cuba’s profound admiration for the Vietnamese people's struggle for national independence and reunification.

Recalling the historic visit by the high-level Cuban delegation sixty years ago, Polanco Fuentes expressed his deep emotion at the warm welcome, sincere affection and steadfast solidarity extended to the delegation by the Vietnamese Government and President Ho Chi Minh.

Over the decades, the traditional solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba have been unceasingly enhanced and expanded across various fields, he added./.

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