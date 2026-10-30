Politics

Vietnam, Argentina see ample potential to elevate bilateral ties: ambassador

Reviewing bilateral ties, Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet said the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries have continued to develop positively, becoming increasingly substantive and effective.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet (centre) in a photo with representatives of the Communist Parties of Uruguay and Argentina (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet (centre) in a photo with representatives of the Communist Parties of Uruguay and Argentina (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Ample room remains to elevate relations between Vietnam and Argentina, Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet has said, expressing her hope that people of both countries will further contribute to the friendship and bilateral ties.

She made the remarks at a ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina on October 29 to mark the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

The event was attended by representatives of the Vietnamese community in Argentina, the Communist Parties of Argentina and Uruguay, the Argentina–Vietnam Cultural Institute (ICAV), and the Cuban Embassy, among others.

Reviewing bilateral ties, the Vietnamese ambassador said the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries have continued to develop positively, becoming increasingly substantive and effective.

Argentina is one of Vietnam’s leading trading partners in Latin America, with complementary import – export structures offering favourable conditions for economic cooperation, Nguyet noted.

She highlighted the two countries’ active coordination in negotiations on a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur). The agreement is expected to provide a favourable legal corridor, reduce trade barriers and create new opportunities for Vietnam's trade, investment and economic links with Argentina and other Mercosur members.

The diplomat noted that 2026 marks an important milestone in Vietnam’s development, with the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which outlined strategic orientations for a new development period and the goal of ushering the country into an era of the nation’s rise. Efforts to streamline the state apparatus are also underway to improve its efficiency and effectiveness, supporting the country's development goals.

She highlighted Vietnam’s positive economic performance, with manufacturing, high technology, services and foreign trade continuing to drive growth. The country remains an attractive destination for foreign direct investment, particularly in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and the green economy.

Major infrastructure projects, including North–South Expressway and Long Thanh International Airport, are also being implemented to expand development space and improve connectivity.

On foreign affairs, Nguyet said Vietnam continues to pursue proactive and comprehensive international integration and promote its role as an active and responsible member of the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other multilateral forums.

As part of Vietnam's foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, Latin America always holds an important position, she said, adding that Vietnam and regional countries share long-standing solidarity and mutual support, from their past struggles for national independence to ongoing efforts in national construction and development today.

The ambassador also commended the Vietnamese community in Argentina for its contributions, efforts to integrate into local society and commitment to preserving the national cultural identity and Vietnamese language while complying with host-country laws.

She affirmed that supporting and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of overseas Vietnamese remain a key task of the embassy, expressing her hope that the community will maintain solidarity, support one another and serve as a bridge of friendship between the two peoples.

The celebration offered an opportunity for Vietnamese people in Argentina and local and international friends to reflect on Vietnam’s 81-year journey of national construction, defence and development, while strengthening Vietnam's solidarity, friendship and cooperation with Argentina and other nations in the region./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Argentina #Vietnam’s National Day #Vietnam-Argentina relations #Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina Argentina Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

The 30th Export Day draws representatives from various organisations and businesses in Argentina. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Argentina eye broader Mercosur access amid free trade push

During the 30th Export Day, organised on September 15 in Buenos Aires by the Chamber of Exporters of the Argentine Republic (CERA) under the theme "New Export Frontier: The Transformation Underway," Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet highlighted that Vietnam considers Argentina and Mercosur important partners in South America and sees broad potential to deepen trade and investment ties.

See more

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam sends condolences on passing of former Japanese PM Fukuda Yasuo

In the message, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended his deepest condolences and expressed profound appreciation for Mr. Fukuda’s special affection for and valuable support to Vietnam and its people, as well as his contributions to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

A view of Ho Chi MInh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City’s 100-year master plan gets the green light

Under the overall development model, the megacity will comprise five growth poles, namely international financial services at the centre; innovation in the East; industry, high technology and logistics in the North; seaports, free trade, international logistics and energy in the South; and urban development, education and healthcare in the West.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM pays tribute to former Japanese PM Fukuda Yasuo

The State and people of Vietnam are deeply saddened by the passing of Japan's former Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo, a great and close friend of Vietnam. On behalf of the Government and people of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Tien Chau extended the deepest condolences to the Government and people of Japan, as well as his family.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with female NA deputies in Hanoi on October 29. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls on female NA deputies to help shape national development policies

Top leader To Lam called on female NA deputies to contribute proactively to lawmaking from the earliest stages, ensuring that policies are grounded in practical evidence, constitutional, consistent and enforceable. They should identify shortcomings before laws are adopted, put forward initiatives in the common interest, maintain their independent judgement and uphold integrity to prevent group interests from distorting policymaking.

An overview of the talks between the Border Guard Command of Vietnam’s Quang Tri province and the Police of Laos’ Khammouane province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao localities strengthen cooperation in border security

For the coming time, the two sides agreed to effectively implement signed agreements, enhance information sharing and joint patrols, and step up efforts against drug-related crime, human trafficking, smuggling, illegal weapons and explosives trafficking, illegal immigration and online fraud.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 29

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 29

A ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Central Council for Theoretical Studies, Vietnam attending the 20th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting and related activities in the Philippines, and the national strategy on child development for 2026–2035 approved are among news highlights on October 29.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a meeting on preparations for APEC Vietnam Year 2027 on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM pushes clear timelines for APEC Year 2027 preparations

PM Le Minh Hung said a successful APEC 2027, especially the Economic Leaders’ Week, will leave Vietnam’s mark on APEC and international friends, and help connect global resources for socio-economic development of the country, localities and businesses.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) meets with Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov in Hanoi on October 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam wants deeper ties with Belarus: Prime Minister

Vietnam always follows and congratulates Belarus on its development gains under the leadership of President Aleksandr Lukashenko, PM Le Minh Hung said, praising positive results of bilateral cooperation, especially since General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to Belarus in May 2025.