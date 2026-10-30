Vietnam, Australia push collaboration in energy, critical minerals

Sydney (VNA) – With critical minerals playing a key role in economic security, energy transition, and the high-tech industry, Vietnam and Australia are aiming to strengthen collaboration in energy, resources, and mining technology.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam used the International Mining and Resources Conference and Exhibition 2026 (IMARC 2026) in Sydney, held on October 27-29, to meet Australian officials, researchers and companies and push cooperation in energy, critical minerals and mining tech.



The IMARC is Australia’s biggest mining event. This year’s edition drew more than 12,000 registered delegates from over 120 countries and more than 50 Government delegations. Its 20,000 sq.m exhibition hosted over 500 technology, equipment and services suppliers. The agenda tracked the full mining value chain, with supply security, project investment, critical minerals and innovation in focus, alongside AI, automation, mine waste recycling and efficiency.



Within IMARC 2026, Tam met Australian Minister for Resources Madeleine King. Both sides hailed progress since the first Vietnam-Australia Ministerial Dialogue on Energy and Minerals, held during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit in August.



That visit produced a Joint Statement on economic resilience and documents, deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Energy and resource cooperation also sits within the Vietnam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy. The two sides aim for government-to-business links, trade and investment in energy and mining, expanded mining equipment, technology and services cooperation, and more exchanges on sustainable resource extraction and processing.



Tam also met representatives of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), the Australian Coal Association and the New South Wales’ mining industry agency to discuss research, mining technology and coal and mineral supply to Vietnam.



Rare earths and critical minerals got separate attention. Tam met leaders of Arafura, Lynas, Australian Rare Earths, Cobra and Australian Strategic Materials to discuss investment and technology transfer opportunities in Vietnam across exploration, appraisal, mining, processing and refining.



The IMARC connects companies and organisations across the mining value chain, from exploration, project development, mining, technology, equipment, to services and finance.



According to the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the event also links international investors with critical minerals projects and Australian mining equipment, technology and services companies.



With global critical mineral demand rising, Australia is pushing mining and processing capacity and more resilient supply chains. For Vietnam, that creates a base to convert the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership potential into concrete cooperation in energy, resources, mining technology and mineral processing./.

VNA