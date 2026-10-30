Business

“Meet Indonesia 2026” promotes Vietnam-Indonesia cooperation

Indonesia was Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner in ASEAN in 2025, with bilateral trade reaching 17.2 billion USD. Trade turnover stood at nearly 13 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026.

Speakers at a discussion within the framework of the "Meet Indonesia 2026" in Quang Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)
Speakers at a discussion within the framework of the "Meet Indonesia 2026" in Quang Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam and Quang Ninh city, held the “Meet Indonesia 2026” on October 30, aiming to strengthen connectivity and promote bilateral cooperation.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Hoang Van said it helps concretise the action programme for implementing the Vietnam-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2026-2030, setting out strategic cooperation priorities, particularly in emerging and strategic areas.

Holding the event in Quang Ninh, which lead the country in economic growth rate in the first nine months of 2026, demonstrated the two sides’ determination to make their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership more substantive, extending cooperation from the national to local levels and from policy orientations to economic ties and people-to-people exchanges.

She stressed that bilateral cooperation should serve as a strategic pillar of both countries’ foreign policies and be closely linked with their respective development strategies, while contributing to ASEAN’s resilience, solidarity and centrality.

The two countries should strengthen traditional growth drivers by improving infrastructure connectivity and expanding trade and investment ties, she said. They should also consider opening more direct air routes, increasing flight frequencies between major economic and tourism centres, facilitating trade and cross-border payments, and removing barriers to market access.

She called for a shift from simply exchanging goods and attracting investment towards closer investment partnerships, joint production and stronger links in supply chains. Cooperation should also be expanded in science and technology, semiconductors, innovation, artificial intelligence, green and energy transition, including through joint research and development centres.

Education, training and people-to-people exchanges should also be promoted to build lasting knowledge networks among universities and tap the potential of cultural industries.

Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh city People’s Committee Le Van Anh said Quang Ninh wants to turn cooperation potential into practical projects and results. The city prioritises partnerships in processing and manufacturing, high technology, clean energy, the digital economy, smart urban development, the circular economy, marine industries, seaports, logistics and tourism.

It pledges to improve its investment and business environment, streamline administrative procedures and provide support to Indonesian investors in accordance with Vietnamese law.

The conference featured two discussion sessions on trade, investment and infrastructure connectivity linked to digital transformation and green transition, as well as sustainable tourism and the development of Halal products and services.

Juragan Denny I. Zakno of the Indonesian Halal Tourism Association said Quang Ninh has strong potential for Halal tourism, with landscapes, infrastructure and services that could appeal to Indonesian visitors. He said he will explore investment opportunities with tourism businesses and consider bringing more Indonesian tourists to the locality.

Indonesia was Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner in ASEAN in 2025, with bilateral trade reaching 17.2 billion USD. Trade turnover stood at nearly 13 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026.

Indonesian registered investment in Vietnam exceeded 1.7 billion USD in the first seven months, making Indonesia the country’s sixth-largest foreign investor. Vietnamese businesses have also stepped up investment in Indonesia through a number of notable projects./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Meet Indonesia 2026 #Vietnam-Indonesia cooperation #Quang Ninh Quang Ninh
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Danny Green JSC showcases unique products made from high-quality Vietnamese agricultural ingredients. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases diverse halal products at Indonesia trade fair

As Indonesia continues to expand and develop its halal industry ecosystem, Halal Indo 2026 provides Vietnamese businesses with an opportunity to promote their products, seek partners and better prepare to enter one of the world’s major halal markets

A view of the opening ceremony of Exercise Trident Resolve 2026 in Indonesia on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins ADMM+ multinational exercise in Indonesia

At Exercise Trident Resolve 2026, the Vietnamese delegation shared experience from overseas search and rescue operations, while learning from ASEAN member states and partner countries to further enhance its capacity to conduct such operations when required.

See more

Phu Quoc welcomes an estimated 8.57 million-plus visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 30.5% year on year, including more than 1.92 million international arrivals, an increase of 60.2%. (Photos: Sun Group)

Tourism powers nearly 40% economic growth in Phu Quoc

In the first nine months of 2026, Phu Quoc welcomed an estimated 8.57 million-plus visitors, up 30.5% year-on-year, with international arrivals exceeding 1.92 million, an increase of 60.2%. Tourism revenue reached approximately 45.976 trillion VND, up 47.7% and exceeding the full-year target by 1%.

Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Johan Ndisi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam poised to seize opportunities in technology, green investment: Foreign ambassadors

The presence of technology companies, new investments and emerging cooperation frameworks is laying the foundation for deeper bilateral ties. To capitalise on these opportunities, Vietnam needs to better connect available resources, strengthen domestic technological capabilities and prepare to meet the requirements of high-standard markets, according to Nordic countries' ambassadors to Vietnam.

At the Paris conference between Vietnamese and French companies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France expand cooperation in industry, clean energy, hi-tech

In industry, Phu Tho wants hi-tech, supporting industries, electronics components, precision mechanics, automation, new materials and semiconductors, tied to R&D, technology transfer and domestic suppliers. In infrastructure and green growth, it seeks industrial park, logistics, modern management, energy efficiency and wastewater reuse projects, aiming at eco-industrial parks.

The first commercial flight lands on the new runway at the Phu Quoc International Airport (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Phu Quoc airport opens second runway after eight-month sprint

The new second runway of Phu Quoc International Airport, measuring 3,300 metres in length and 45 metres in width, meets the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Code E standards, enabling it to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, thereby enhancing Phu Quoc’s international air connectivity.

At an orchard in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh hunts buyers for 118,000 tonne fruit crop

Bac Ninh Authorities are leaning on growing area codes for traceability and market access. As of October 16, 2026, the city had 91 codes covering 1,764.9 ha, including 80 for export, 11 for domestic sales.

Import and export goods at Lach Huyen Port in Hai Phong city. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s trade surpasses 1 trillion USD in 10 months

Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of an estimated 6.8 billion USD in October, marking the second consecutive month of surplus and narrowing the cumulative trade deficit for the first 10 months to around 12.7 billion USD.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Mexico Nguyen Thi Trang introduces Vietnam’s pavilion at the 32nd Mexican Foreign Trade Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mexico step up trade connectivity

At the 32nd Mexican Foreign Trade Congress (Congreso COMCE 32), many Mexican businesses expressed interest in Vietnam as a potential sourcing market and sought information on its production capacity, product ranges and opportunities to connect with suppliers.

Delegates discuss potential Vietnam-China cooperation in supply chains at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

AEF 2026: Vietnam, China step up supply chain cooperation

With Vietnam-China trade reaching USD 256.4 billion in 2025 and the two economies having complementary strengths, the two countries' businesses have ample opportunities to become more deeply involved in regional and global production networks.