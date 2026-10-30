“Meet Indonesia 2026” promotes Vietnam-Indonesia cooperation

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam and Quang Ninh city, held the “Meet Indonesia 2026” on October 30, aiming to strengthen connectivity and promote bilateral cooperation.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Hoang Van said it helps concretise the action programme for implementing the Vietnam-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2026-2030, setting out strategic cooperation priorities, particularly in emerging and strategic areas.

Holding the event in Quang Ninh, which lead the country in economic growth rate in the first nine months of 2026, demonstrated the two sides’ determination to make their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership more substantive, extending cooperation from the national to local levels and from policy orientations to economic ties and people-to-people exchanges.

She stressed that bilateral cooperation should serve as a strategic pillar of both countries’ foreign policies and be closely linked with their respective development strategies, while contributing to ASEAN’s resilience, solidarity and centrality.

The two countries should strengthen traditional growth drivers by improving infrastructure connectivity and expanding trade and investment ties, she said. They should also consider opening more direct air routes, increasing flight frequencies between major economic and tourism centres, facilitating trade and cross-border payments, and removing barriers to market access.

She called for a shift from simply exchanging goods and attracting investment towards closer investment partnerships, joint production and stronger links in supply chains. Cooperation should also be expanded in science and technology, semiconductors, innovation, artificial intelligence, green and energy transition, including through joint research and development centres.

Education, training and people-to-people exchanges should also be promoted to build lasting knowledge networks among universities and tap the potential of cultural industries.

Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh city People’s Committee Le Van Anh said Quang Ninh wants to turn cooperation potential into practical projects and results. The city prioritises partnerships in processing and manufacturing, high technology, clean energy, the digital economy, smart urban development, the circular economy, marine industries, seaports, logistics and tourism.

It pledges to improve its investment and business environment, streamline administrative procedures and provide support to Indonesian investors in accordance with Vietnamese law.

The conference featured two discussion sessions on trade, investment and infrastructure connectivity linked to digital transformation and green transition, as well as sustainable tourism and the development of Halal products and services.

Juragan Denny I. Zakno of the Indonesian Halal Tourism Association said Quang Ninh has strong potential for Halal tourism, with landscapes, infrastructure and services that could appeal to Indonesian visitors. He said he will explore investment opportunities with tourism businesses and consider bringing more Indonesian tourists to the locality.

Indonesia was Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner in ASEAN in 2025, with bilateral trade reaching 17.2 billion USD. Trade turnover stood at nearly 13 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026.

Indonesian registered investment in Vietnam exceeded 1.7 billion USD in the first seven months, making Indonesia the country’s sixth-largest foreign investor. Vietnamese businesses have also stepped up investment in Indonesia through a number of notable projects./.