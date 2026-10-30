Business

Tourism powers nearly 40% economic growth in Phu Quoc

In the first nine months of 2026, Phu Quoc welcomed an estimated 8.57 million-plus visitors, up 30.5% year-on-year, with international arrivals exceeding 1.92 million, an increase of 60.2%. Tourism revenue reached approximately 45.976 trillion VND, up 47.7% and exceeding the full-year target by 1%.

Phu Quoc welcomes an estimated 8.57 million-plus visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 30.5% year on year, including more than 1.92 million international arrivals, an increase of 60.2%. (Photos: Sun Group)
Phu Quoc welcomes an estimated 8.57 million-plus visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 30.5% year on year, including more than 1.92 million international arrivals, an increase of 60.2%. (Photos: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - Phu Quoc’s gross regional domestic product grew by 39.41% in the first nine months of 2026, while tourism revenue reached nearly 46 trillion VND (1.78 billion USD). Accounting for around 70% of the island’s production value, tourism and services remain the mainstay of its economy, generating benefits across accommodation, transport, retail and entertainment.

According to the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc special zone, the island’s gross regional domestic product exceeded 39.166 trillion VND in the nine months, a year-on-year increase of 39.41%. The results reflect the momentum of the local economy as infrastructure and services expand ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2027 (APEC 2027).

A key foundation for this growth is an economy anchored in tourism and services. According to Phu Quoc special zone’s official portal, the sector accounts for around 70% of total production value. With such a substantial share, developments in the tourism market have a significant influence on business activity across the island.

In the first nine months of 2026, Phu Quoc welcomed an estimated 8.57 million-plus visitors, up 30.5% year-on-year, with international arrivals exceeding 1.92 million, an increase of 60.2%. Tourism revenue reached approximately 45.976 trillion VND, up 47.7% and exceeding the full-year target by 1%. Against An Giang’s total tourism revenue of 57.922 trillion VND, Phu Quoc contributed nearly 80%, reaffirming its role as the province’s leading tourism growth engine.

pq2.jpg
Tourism offerings developed and connected into seamless experiences generate business revenue and create new opportunities for local household businesses and suppliers. Pictured: Kiss of the Sea.

Notably, revenue grew faster than visitor numbers, indicating an increase in average tourism revenue per visit. This is an encouraging sign for a development approach focused on greater tourism value, as the destination expands its markets while enhancing the value of each holiday.

Tourism’s wider economic impact is evident in the demand for services. Visitors need accommodation, transport, dining, shopping and leisure activities. Their spending generates revenue for businesses and creates more opportunities for local household businesses and suppliers. Developing tourism offerings therefore also helps expand the market for a broad range of economic activities.

Unlocking this potential depends in part on connecting individual experiences into seamless itineraries. Associate Professor Dr Pham Trung Luong, former Deputy Director of the Institute for Tourism Development Research, believes that spreading experiences across different times of day can generate greater value from the same visitor base. Activities that continue from day into night create additional opportunities for dining, retail and entertainment, while making more effective use of infrastructure.

In southern Phu Quoc, the range of experiences developed by Sun Group illustrates how services can connect from day to night. Visitors can take the three-wire cable car to Hon Thom and enjoy daytime leisure activities, watch the sunset by Kiss Bridge, then continue their evening with Kiss of the Sea, Symphony of the Sea and fireworks, before exploring the night market and dining scene in Sunset Town.

pq3.jpg
In southern Phu Quoc, Sun Group’s range of experiences demonstrates how services can connect from day to night. Pictured: the Hon Thom three-wire cable car.

These evening attractions create further opportunities for holiday spending: a show can be combined with dining, shopping and transport, generating demand for a variety of service providers. If the connected experiences are compelling enough to encourage longer stays, accommodation providers also have an opportunity to increase revenue. The value of linking tourism offerings can therefore extend to businesses across the area.

In its draft proposal to seek recognition of the whole of Phu Quoc as a special economic zone, An Giang also prioritises international tourism, conferences, healthcare and the marine economy, while emphasising the use of infrastructure beyond APEC 2027. This direction opens up further opportunities to develop high-value services on the foundations of an established tourism market.

With tourism and services at the heart of its economy, Phu Quoc’s growth potential lies both in its ability to attract visitors and in the value generated by each holiday. Ahead of APEC 2027, connecting tourism offerings, raising service standards and expanding business opportunities for local communities will help the island make better use of visitor flows and the infrastructure now being developed. Together, these efforts provide a foundation for sustaining today’s economic momentum beyond the event./.

VNA
#Phu Quoc #tourism #economic growth An Giang
Follow VietnamPlus

APEC

Related News

The first commercial flight lands on the new runway at the Phu Quoc International Airport (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Phu Quoc airport opens second runway after eight-month sprint

The new second runway of Phu Quoc International Airport, measuring 3,300 metres in length and 45 metres in width, meets the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Code E standards, enabling it to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, thereby enhancing Phu Quoc’s international air connectivity.

See more

Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Johan Ndisi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam poised to seize opportunities in technology, green investment: Foreign ambassadors

The presence of technology companies, new investments and emerging cooperation frameworks is laying the foundation for deeper bilateral ties. To capitalise on these opportunities, Vietnam needs to better connect available resources, strengthen domestic technological capabilities and prepare to meet the requirements of high-standard markets, according to Nordic countries' ambassadors to Vietnam.

At the Paris conference between Vietnamese and French companies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France expand cooperation in industry, clean energy, hi-tech

In industry, Phu Tho wants hi-tech, supporting industries, electronics components, precision mechanics, automation, new materials and semiconductors, tied to R&D, technology transfer and domestic suppliers. In infrastructure and green growth, it seeks industrial park, logistics, modern management, energy efficiency and wastewater reuse projects, aiming at eco-industrial parks.

At an orchard in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh hunts buyers for 118,000 tonne fruit crop

Bac Ninh Authorities are leaning on growing area codes for traceability and market access. As of October 16, 2026, the city had 91 codes covering 1,764.9 ha, including 80 for export, 11 for domestic sales.

Import and export goods at Lach Huyen Port in Hai Phong city. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s trade surpasses 1 trillion USD in 10 months

Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of an estimated 6.8 billion USD in October, marking the second consecutive month of surplus and narrowing the cumulative trade deficit for the first 10 months to around 12.7 billion USD.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Mexico Nguyen Thi Trang introduces Vietnam’s pavilion at the 32nd Mexican Foreign Trade Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mexico step up trade connectivity

At the 32nd Mexican Foreign Trade Congress (Congreso COMCE 32), many Mexican businesses expressed interest in Vietnam as a potential sourcing market and sought information on its production capacity, product ranges and opportunities to connect with suppliers.

Delegates discuss potential Vietnam-China cooperation in supply chains at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

AEF 2026: Vietnam, China step up supply chain cooperation

With Vietnam-China trade reaching USD 256.4 billion in 2025 and the two economies having complementary strengths, the two countries' businesses have ample opportunities to become more deeply involved in regional and global production networks.

The passenger terminal at Ca Mau Airport is nearing completion. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau, Vietjet prepare Hanoi route with three weekly flights

Vietjet is set to launch the route with at least three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using A320/A321 aircraft that can seat 180–186 passengers. The service will cater to both domestic and international travellers heading to Vietnam’s southernmost tip.

A motorcyclist has his vehicle refilled at a petrol station in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Fuel prices rise from 3pm on October 29

Under the latest adjustment, the retail price of E5RON92 petrol was capped at 26,027 VND (1.01 USD) per litre, up 666 VND per litre from the previous ceiling price.

Participants pose for a group photo at a session of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, UK seek stronger investment ties to build high-value economy

Ho Chi Minh City hopes to work with British financial institutions, credit rating agencies and businesses to develop capital markets and the International Financial Centre, an official said, adding that British expertise in market standards, risk management and international fundraising could help connect Vietnam with global capital flows.