Business

Deputy PM Ho Quoc Dung urges stronger market links, agro-seafood exchange establishment

Exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products were estimated at 62.89 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2026, up 7.8% year-on-year. Imports reached 44.28 billion USD, up 9.2%, resulting in a trade surplus of around 18.6 billion USD, an increase of 4.7%.

Exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products are estimated at 62.89 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2026, up 7.8% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)
Exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products are estimated at 62.89 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2026, up 7.8% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung on October 30 called for production to be aligned more closely with market demand, and a commodity exchange for agricultural and aquatic products to be established.

He made the appeal at a meeting in Hanoi to review production, sale and import-export activities in the agricultural, forestry and fishery sectors and discuss measures to meet the 2026 targets.

Agro-forestry-fishery exports near 62.9 billion USD

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Vo Van Hung reported that exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products were estimated at 62.89 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2026, up 7.8% year-on-year. Imports reached 44.28 billion USD, up 9.2%, resulting in a trade surplus of around 18.6 billion USD, an increase of 4.7%. The sector is expected to achieve its full-year growth target of 4%, with fourth-quarter growth projected at 4.3-4.4%. Exports are forecast to exceed 74 billion USD.

However, domestic production and sale face challenges, including declining rice cultivation areas in the Mekong Delta, abundant supplies of some commodities and high input costs. Export markets remain concentrated, while falling prices have affected earnings from key products. In the first 10 months, coffee export volume rose 18.1%, but value fell 5.4%; rice exports declined 5.7% in volume and 10.8% in value.

Weak links between production, procurement, processing and distribution, fragmented production and unstable purchase contracts remain major bottlenecks. Processing facilities operate at only 60-80% of designed capacity, while cold storage and logistics infrastructure remain inadequate.

Better forecasts and stronger production management

Concluding the meeting, Deputy PM Dung described the sector's performance as encouraging and said the 4% growth target is within reach.

He asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade in monitoring production, harvesting, processing and sale of key products, accurately forecasting output and guiding production according to market demand and technical standards.

vnanet-quoc-dung.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the meeting in Hanoi to review production, sale and import-export activities in the agricultural, forestry and fishery sectors and discuss measures to meet the 2026 targets. (Photo: VNA)

He also called for urgent planning of cultivation and farming areas to prevent spontaneous expansion, alongside digitalisation of data on growing areas, farming zones and packing facilities. Strict origin traceability and food safety controls are essential to prevent trade fraud, he noted.

The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to work with the Ministry of Industry and Trade on a proposal to establish an agricultural and aquatic product exchange to promote products, facilitate trade and improve market transparency. Farmers, he stressed, must not be left to cope with bumper harvests and falling prices on their own.

He further urged greater investment in innovation, productivity and product quality improvement, and breeding technologies, particularly for pig, shrimp and fish, with scientific research closely tied to practical production and commercial outcomes.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked with ensuring sufficient supplies of essential goods for the upcoming Lunar New Year, stabilising the market, combating smuggling and counterfeit goods, and helping exporters respond to trade barriers. The Deputy PM also called for stronger links between Vietnamese businesses and major overseas distribution networks, simpler administrative and customs procedures, and tighter controls to prevent smuggling and trade fraud./.

VNA
#Nông nghiệp #Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung #agro-seafood exchange
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