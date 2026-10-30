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Denmark’s Spectre opens fourth Vietnam plant

The factory is built around high technology, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, and carries LEED Gold certification, a top standard for energy-saving, eco-friendly building design. Solar power and modern design are expected to cut about 1,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year versus conventional plants of similar size.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate Spectre 2 Hung Yen garment factory (Photo: VNA)
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate Spectre 2 Hung Yen garment factory (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) - Denmark’s Spectre Group inaugurated its Spectre 2 Hung Yen garment factory at Song Tra Industrial Park in the northern province of Hung Yen on October 30, adding its fourth plant in Vietnam and second in the province.

The factory is built around high technology, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, and carries LEED Gold certification, a top standard for energy-saving, eco-friendly building design. Solar power and modern design are expected to cut about 1,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year versus conventional plants of similar size.

Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen praised Spectre’s continued investment as a sign of Denmark-Vietnam cooperation potential. The timing is notable as the opening falls in the 55th year of diplomatic ties, shortly after the relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s State visit to Denmark.

Hansen said Hung Yen’s strategic location and growth potential should draw more investment, including from Danish companies. The Danish Embassy will keep supporting Danish firms in Vietnam and Hung Yen, and will work with Vietnamese partners to improve the business climate and create more win-win cooperation.

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Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Le Quang Hoa, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Hung Yen now has two Danish-invested projects worth 19.3 million USD. The Spectre 2 project alone covers 5ha, costs 477 billion VND (18.49 million USD), targets 3.5 million hi-tech garment items a year and offers about 9,400 sq.m of factory and office space for lease. At stable operation, it is expected to generate about 800 billion VND in annual revenue, employ roughly 2,000 workers and contribute more than 100 billion VND to the State budget, a project seen as a boost for local industry, jobs and Vietnam-Denmark investment ties.

On Hung Yen’s newly announced 2021-2030 master plan, with a vision to 2050, Hoa said the province aims to create seamless, optimal policies and infrastructure, covering housing, healthcare, education, and the broader business and living environment for investors, experts, and workers. The province pledged to stay engaged, listen and promptly clear business obstacles.

Jesper Klausen, Co-owner and Chief Business Development Officer of Spectre Group, said the company brings nearly 80 years of garment-making experience, including 37 years in functional apparel and outdoor sportswear, and focuses on quality products and continuous innovation. Spectre has expanded steadily since opening its first Vietnamese production site in 2010 and now employs nearly 6,000 people across four factories in Ninh Binh, An Giang and Hung Yen, with total investment of more than 60 million USD./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen #LEED Gold Hung Yen
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