Top leader receives Azerbaijani presidential envoy

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received in Hanoi on October 30 afternoon Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



Welcoming the Azerbaijani envoy to Vietnam, the Vietnamese leader affirmed that Vietnam treasures the friendship, valuable support and assistance extended by the State and people of Azerbaijan to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence, as well as its current process of national construction and development.



Amid complex developments in the regional and international situation, Vietnam wishes to further strengthen its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan for the development interests of both countries and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he said.



Congratulating Azerbaijan on its significant achievements under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, General Secretary and President Lam highlighted the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership during his state visit to Azerbaijan in May 2025 as a historic milestone. The move ushered in a new chapter in bilateral relations and reflected the political determination and shared vision of the two countries' leaders on prospects for Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations.



Expressing satisfaction with the positive progress in bilateral ties, the host proposed both sides make the most of their friendship and mutual trust, capitalise on complementary strengths and cooperation opportunities, and effectively implement existing commitments and agreements. He stressed the importance of deepening the Strategic Partnership in a substantive and practical manner, delivering tangible benefits to the people of both countries.



Amirbayov, for his part, expressed admiration for Vietnam's rapid and dynamic development, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people would achieve even greater socio-economic development and further enhance the country's international standing and prestige.



He affirmed that President Aliyev, along with the leadership and people of Azerbaijan, treasure and wish to further strengthen the two countries’ longstanding traditional friendship, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Azerbaijani leader Heydar Aliyev and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both nations.



Amirbayov said that Azerbaijan and President Aliyev personally were deeply impressed by the positive outcomes of the Vietnamese top leader’s state visit to Azerbaijan in May 2025. President Aliyev looks forward to maintaining regular, sincere and trusting exchanges with To Lam to discuss directions and measures for further advancing the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership in a strong, substantive and effective manner, for the benefit of both peoples.



The Azerbaijani envoy agreed with the General Secretary and President on the need to step up all-level delegation exchanges through various channels, renew and improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and promote the role of ministries, agencies, localities and businesses in translating the Strategic Partnership and high-level commitments into concrete programmes, plans and cooperative projects in key areas such as economy-trade and investment, oil and gas, renewable energy, transport and logistics, science and technology, education and training, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.



Both host and guest noted the many commonalities between Vietnam and Azerbaijan and expressed their desire to continue close coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and other international mechanisms in which both countries participate. They also pledged to contribute actively to peace, stability, cooperation and development in their respective regions and the world.



On the occasion, Amirbayov conveyed President Aliyev's regards and best wishes to General Secretary and President Lam. In response, the Vietnamese leader extended his greetings and regards to the Azerbaijani President and invited him and his spouse to soon pay a visit to Vietnam./.



VNA