Cao Bang to host international seminar on cross-border economy, trade

Cao Bang (VNA) – The northern province of Cao Bang will host an international scientific seminar on cross-border economic and trade development on November 9, aiming to seek breakthrough solutions for border-gate economic development, logistics and tourism in the 2026–2030 period.

The Cao Bang People’s Committee will organise the event, in coordination with Thuongmai University and Dai Doan Ket (Great Solidarity) newspaper. It will bring together around 500 domestic and foreign delegates, including representatives of the government of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, diplomatic agencies, associations and businesses operating in border-gate economic development and logistics.

The seminar is expected to connect policymakers, businesses and innovation initiatives, expand cooperation in trade and services, and promote the development of a modern, smart Cao Bang Border Gate Economic Zone.

The programme will feature a plenary opening session, three parallel thematic sessions and a direct policy dialogue.

The first session, titled “Developing Border Gate Economic Zones amid Digital Transformation and Innovation”, will examine development opportunities for Cao Bang in connection with the Dong Dang–Tra Linh expressway and propose models for smart border gates.

The second, “Developing Logistics Systems and Cross-Border E-commerce”, will focus on investment needs for logistics infrastructure and mechanisms to promote cross-border e-commerce. Thuongmai University will preside over both sessions, ensuring effective leadership and coordination throughout each event.

The third session, “Expanding Cross-Border Cooperation in Trade, Services and Tourism”, organised by Dai Doan Ket Newspaper, will seek solutions for sustainable border tourism and more effective promotion of the Ban Gioc–Detian Waterfall Scenic Area and the Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark.

A highlight will be a policy dialogue and business networking session between Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises, chaired by the Chairman of the Cao Bang People’s Committee. The provincial authorities will introduce a list of priority projects seeking investment and witness the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between businesses from the two countries in import-export activities, border-gate infrastructure and logistics.

On the sidelines, the organisers will arrange an exhibition showcasing the province’s key products, business-to-business (B2B) networking activities and field trips to major border gates and the Pac Bo historical site./.