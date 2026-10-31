Lam Dong pulls in 70 new projects in 10 months

Lam Dong (VNA) – The southern province of Lam Dong attracted 70 new projects with total registered capital of over 176.49 trillion VND (6.78 billion USD) in January-October, 18 more than a year earlier.

Industrial production, trade and tourism kept growing, but public investment disbursement lagged, forcing the province to clear bottlenecks in the final two months.

The provincial People’s Committee said the 70 new projects included 10 foreign-invested ones. Industrial parks drew 21 projects, including four FDI ones, worth 450.1 million USD in total. Another 57 projects outside industrial parks, valued at 22.78 trillion VND, had investment policies or registration certificates adjusted, mostly in mining and renewable energy.

Industrial output held up, with processing and manufacturing up 20.42% and most key industrial products posting positive growth. Retail sales and service revenue in the 10 months were estimated at more than 169 trillion VND, up 19.78% annually. Exports topped 2.877 billion USD, up 4.97%.

Tourism remained the standout. Lam Dong welcomed over 20 million visitors in the 10 months, up more than 20% year-on-year, including 1.2 million foreigners, up 15.3%. Tourism revenue was estimated at over 57.5 trillion VND.

The provincial authorities said tourism promotion used multiple channels while cultural and music activities for residents and visitors boosted destination appeal. Tourism infrastructure continued to be invested in, renovated and upgraded to meet rising demand.

Public investment disbursement remained the main problem. As of October 27, the province disbursed more than 11.5 trillion VND, or 54% of the capital plan. The 2026 disbursed capital reached 54.79% of the plan assigned by the provincial People’s Council, and the 2025 capital allowed to extend into 2026 hit 61.72%.

Key bottlenecks lie in unresolved compensation, support, resettlement and site clearance; slow investment procedures, appraisal, design and cost estimates, and contractor selection at some projects; weak direction and inspection at some investors, contractor capacity, and coordination in handling obstacles.

Lam Dong leaders set priorities for the last two months, including clearing difficulties in production, trade and investment; tightening inspection and accelerating public investment disbursement. Units and localities were told to boost tourism demand, trade promotion and market expansion to drive growth and meet 2026 socio-economic targets./.