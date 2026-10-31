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Vietnamese coffee’s journey to finding place in Italy

Within the premium 1895 Coffee Designers by Lavazza range, Ham Rong stands out as the first product for which the legendary Italian roaster has used the name of a specific farm owned by Vinh Hiep Co., Ltd. in Gia Lai as its official product name.

The success of the premium 100% Fine Robusta coffee line “Ham Rong” in Italy is a vivid testament to the strategic transformation of Vietnam's agricultural sector. (Photo: VNA)
The success of the premium 100% Fine Robusta coffee line “Ham Rong” in Italy is a vivid testament to the strategic transformation of Vietnam's agricultural sector. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – The premium 100% Fine Robusta coffee line “Ham Rong”, sourced from Vietnam's Gia Lai province, has recently been officially launched at the 1895 factory of Lavazza, one of the world’s leading coffee groups, in Turin, northern Italy.

The launch was more than a purely commercial event. It marked a turning point, signalling international recognition of the quality of Vietnamese Fine Robusta on the global specialty coffee map.

The milestone in Turin was the result of sustained and systematic diplomatic efforts to build connections. The process began with the Coffee Forum in Turin in 2024, organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy in coordination with the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association (VICOFA). Following the forum, leading Vietnamese coffee exporters made a working visit to the Lavazza 1895 factory.
During the visit, the Vietnamese Embassy took the initiative to propose that leading Lavazza experts work together to develop an authentic single-origin specialty coffee line under a Vietnamese brand. After several rounds of sample submissions and rigorous testing against stringent international standards, post-harvest processed Robusta coffee from the Ham Rong growing area in Gia Lai successfully passed the taste tests to become the official choice of the renowned brand.

Commenting on this landmark partnership, Duong Phuong Thao, Commercial Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, said Lavazza’s official inclusion of Ham Rong Fine Robusta in its premium 1895 product range is clear evidence of the effectiveness of economic diplomacy, while also reflecting a new mindset among Vietnamese businesses as they proactively approach the world’s most demanding markets.

The fact that a prestigious Italian brand honours a Vietnamese place name and producer on packaging distributed across Europe not only enhances the image of Vietnamese agricultural products but also provides a strong impetus for other high-quality Vietnamese products to enter the Italian and EU markets more deeply.

Alongside the breakthrough of the single-origin product line, a series of trade promotion activities in Italy have also yielded tangible results. Several Vietnamese coffee businesses have successfully secured direct export orders from major buyers and distributors in the Italian market.

Within the premium 1895 Coffee Designers by Lavazza range, Ham Rong stands out as the first product for which the legendary Italian roaster has used the name of a specific farm owned by Vinh Hiep Co., Ltd. in Gia Lai as its official product name.

For the first time, a Vietnamese brand and growing region have been independently identified, taking their place with confidence in the premium specialty coffee segment of a long-established Western group. Commenting on the partnership, Marco Barbieri, Lavazza’s Marketing Director in Italy, emphasised that through Ham Rong, Lavazza wants to tell the story of a new expression of Fine Robusta, starting with the elements that shape its identity: the land, the producer’s dedication, the careful selection of raw materials and the distinctive character of the flavours captured in each cup.

According to VICOFA, the 2025-2026 crop year has seen Vietnam’s coffee industry set further records, with export revenue reaching an estimated 8.5 billion USD on shipments of around 1.8 million tonnes. This far exceeds the annual export target of 6 billion USD originally set for 2030.

In addition, output is estimated at nearly 1.9 million tonnes, up 6-10% from the previous crop year. Deep-processed coffee exports also generated 1.5 billion USD, up 14% in value.

The industry has proactively standardised its traceability systems to fully meet the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), further consolidating its market share in demanding markets such as Germany, Italy and Japan./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnamese coffee #Italy #Vietnam-Italy Italy
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