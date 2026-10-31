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Vietnam’s role in advancing culture for sustainable development

From President Ho Chi Minh’s vision that “Culture must light the way for the nation” to a Vietnamese initiative brought to the world’s largest multilateral forum, Vietnam has steadily worked to place culture at the heart of sustainable development.

#Vietnam culture #Sustainable development #President Ho Chi Minh #Global cultural cooperation
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