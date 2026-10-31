Temple of Literature embraces digital technology to promote heritage

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Evening tours at the Temple of Literature combine guided commentary with technology-based experiences, enhancing the site's appeal to visitors. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Evening tours at the Temple of Literature combine guided commentary with technology-based experiences, enhancing the site's appeal to visitors. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Visitors experience digital technology at the exhibition of doctoral steles. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Visitors experience digital technology at the exhibition of doctoral steles. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
The doctoral steles exhibition at the Temple of Literature offers a new way to explore Vietnam’s history of imperial examinations. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
The doctoral steles exhibition at the Temple of Literature offers a new way to explore Vietnam’s history of imperial examinations. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Visitors take part in a calligraphy-writing experience. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Visitors take part in a calligraphy-writing experience. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Visitors take part in a calligraphy-writing experience. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Visitors take part in a calligraphy-writing experience. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Interactive digital spaces, heritage education and reading activities help connect cultural heritage with the public’s learning and exploration needs, bringing traditional values closer to contemporary life. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Interactive digital spaces, heritage education and reading activities help connect cultural heritage with the public’s learning and exploration needs, bringing traditional values closer to contemporary life. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Information about each doctoral stele is presented in Vietnamese, English and French, making the site's history and heritage more accessible to international visitors. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Information about each doctoral stele is presented in Vietnamese, English and French, making the site's history and heritage more accessible to international visitors. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Information about each doctoral stele is presented in Vietnamese, English and French, making the site's history and heritage more accessible to international visitors. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Information about each doctoral stele is presented in Vietnamese, English and French, making the site's history and heritage more accessible to international visitors. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
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Temple of Literature embraces digital technology to promote heritage

In line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, the Temple of Literature, a special national relic site in Hanoi, is accelerating the digitisation of artefacts, architecture and intangible cultural heritage to improve preservation, management and public engagement. Digital products ranging from 2D and 3D books and videos featuring historical figures to interactive displays and evening tours are offering visitors more engaging and accessible ways to explore Vietnam’s cultural and educational heritage.

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