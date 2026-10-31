Temple of Literature embraces digital technology to promote heritage
In line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, the Temple of Literature, a special national relic site in Hanoi, is accelerating the digitisation of artefacts, architecture and intangible cultural heritage to improve preservation, management and public engagement. Digital products ranging from 2D and 3D books and videos featuring historical figures to interactive displays and evening tours are offering visitors more engaging and accessible ways to explore Vietnam’s cultural and educational heritage.
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