Lawmakers propose measures to boost development in mountainous, border regions

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) deputies proposed measures to capitalise on regional strengths, strengthen connectivity and promote socio-economic development in midland, mountainous and border areas during discussions on the 2026 socio-economic development and state budget plans at the NA’s ongoing second session on October 31.



They praised the Government, the Prime Minister and ministries, sectors and localities for their efforts, noting that despite numerous difficulties, Vietnam has maintained high economic growth and basically stable macroeconomic conditions, creating a foundation for securing growth of at least 10% in 2027.



Improving livelihoods through forest protection



Deputy Ta Thi Yen from Dien Bien province highlighted the strategic importance of the northern midland and mountainous region in national defence, security safeguarding and upstream forest protection, while noting the hardships faced by local residents, particularly ethnic minority communities.



She said development policies should recognise their contributions and provide better livelihoods and incomes for people involved in forest protection.



While forest environmental service payments have delivered positive results, and the Government has introduced a policy on forest carbon absorption and storage services, she urged more effective implementation, assessment of real benefits for local communities and transparent management and use of revenues.



Such measures will improve living standards while protecting water resources and the ecological environment, she said.



Yen also pointed out that high transport costs, scattered production areas and shortages of cold storage facilities and logistics services are discouraging investment in agricultural processing and distribution.



She called for integrated transport infrastructure linking production areas with processing facilities, border gates and markets, alongside stronger incentives for businesses investing in agricultural processing, preservation and logistics in mountainous areas.



For the northern midland and mountainous region, it is necessary to continue capitalising on local advantages of agriculture, specialties, forestry, medicinal plants, processing industry, and tourism associated with natural landscapes and the cultural identity of ethnic minorities, the deputy added.



Preparing clean land for border-gate economic zones



Deputy Doan Thi Le An from Cao Bang province called for improved policies to develop the border-gate economy in mountainous and border areas, focusing on clean land preparation and investor selection.



She said international border gates such as Ta Lung and Tra Linh, together with the Dong Dang–Tra Linh expressway project, offer Cao Bang opportunities to expand trade with China and ASEAN. However, difficult terrain, limited land availability, high infrastructure costs and land and investment procedures remain major obstacles.



As suitable sites for logistics, warehousing and trade are often interspersed with agricultural, forestry and residential land, the preparation time for some projects can take 1.5–2 years while investors need ready-to-use premises, she noted.



An proposed that the Government consider submitting to the NA a pilot mechanism for preparing clean land in priority areas of border-gate economic zones, based on approved 1:2,000 zoning plans. She added that the mechanism should clearly define its scope, prioritise essential infrastructure, ensure adequate compensation and resettlement arrangements, and provide transparent oversight of land use and implementation.



She stressed that zoning plans must not replace legal requirements for land acquisition and that land preparation must protect residents’ livelihoods, particularly those of ethnic minority communities in border areas.



Regarding investor selection, the legislator suggested applying existing mechanisms under Articles 23 and 28 of the 2025 Investment Law while working out a mechanism to attract strategic investors to some logistics, warehousing and commercial projects with high spillover effects.



However, she cautioned against waiving land auctions and bidding procedures solely on the basis of registered investment capital of 500 billion VND (19.3 million USD) or more, saying this alone could not demonstrate an investor’s capacity or project effectiveness.



An called for clear selection criteria covering financial capacity, experience, disbursement commitments, job creation and contributions to local development, alongside transparent supervision and accountability./.

VNA