Travel

Tay Ninh connects forest ecosystems with heritage sites to promote green tourism

In 2026, Tay Ninh aims to welcome 10 million visitors, including 200,000 international arrivals, and earn 8 trillion VND (310.1 million USD) in tourism revenue, as it works towards making tourism a key economic sector by 2030.

The special national relic site of the Central Office for South Vietnam headquarters is located within the core zone of Lo Go – Xa Mat National Park, where preserves significant historical and revolutionary values as well as rich biodiversity. (Photo: VNA)
The special national relic site of the Central Office for South Vietnam headquarters is located within the core zone of Lo Go – Xa Mat National Park, where preserves significant historical and revolutionary values as well as rich biodiversity. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The southern province of Tay Ninh is developing a project to develop ecotourism, resort and recreational activities in forest areas managed by the Southern Revolutionary Historical Sites Management Board through 2030, with a vision to 2040, which is expected to link forest ecosystems with revolutionary historical sites.

The initiative aims to help make tourism a key economic sector while preserving cultural and historical values and natural resources.

Linking forest ecosystems with heritage sites

A key feature of the project is to promote the value of revolutionary historical sites by connecting them with major tourist destinations in the province and neighbouring areas. The relic sites of the Headquarters of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam and the Headquarters of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam will be linked with Lo Go – Xa Mat National Park, Ba Den Mountain National Tourism Area and tourist attractions in the Dong Thap Muoi region.

Meanwhile, the Tay Ninh provincial Party Committee Base relic site in Boi Loi will serve as a stopover connecting tourism areas in Tay Ninh and Long An, as well as other destinations.

Under the plan, three sites designated for ecotourism, resort and recreational activities will cover a combined area of nearly 236ha. Of this, around 61.53ha of planted forest in the area surrounding the Tay Ninh provincial Party Committee Base relic site in Hung Thuan commune will be earmarked for an ecotourism project under a forest-environment leasing scheme.

By 2030, the province aims to attract at least one investor, establish four tourism routes connecting historical sites with destinations inside and outside the province, welcome more than 200,000 visitors and create jobs for over 500 workers. By 2040, the relic sites are expected to become distinctive destinations combining cultural and historical attractions with ecotourism, recreation and entertainment.

Sustainable development based on forest conservation

Nguyen Thi Minh Anh, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, said she is impressed by Tay Ninh’s largely intact forest landscapes and the historical values preserved at its relic sites. She said the development of additional experiential tourism products, such as forest trekking, cycling, camping and history tours incorporating digital technology, would make the destinations more attractive.

vnanet_potal-du-lich-tay-ninh-tang-toc-cho-mua-le-hoi-cuoi-nam-8399161.jpg
Tay Ninh focuses on developing a range of distinctive tourism products rooted in local cultural identity, helping to enhance its appeal and offer more diverse experiences for visitors. ﻿(Photo: VNA)

Tran Quoc Bao, a visitor from Can Tho, said connecting forest areas and historical sites with Ba Den Mountain and Lo Go – Xa Mat National Park will create distinctive travel experiences. He said hopes more products will be developed, including forest retreats, wildlife and plant observation, nature exploration and experiences of local culture.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Tan Hoa said the project must ensure that ecotourism development goes hand in hand with forest protection, nature conservation and the preservation of historical values.

All investment activities must not affect the forests’ protective functions, biodiversity, national defence and security, or historical and cultural sites. Construction works must blend with the natural environment and use environmentally friendly materials, he noted.

To attract social resources, the province is encouraging businesses to research and apply technology and develop highly competitive tourism products, while stepping up investment promotion for the ecotourism project at the Tay Ninh provincial Party Committee Base relic site in Boi Loi.

Forest-environment leasing will be conducted in accordance with the law, with rental fees set at no less than 1% of the annual revenue generated from the leased area.

In 2026, Tay Ninh aims to welcome 10 million visitors, including 200,000 international arrivals, and earn 8 trillion VND (310.1 million USD) in tourism revenue, as it works towards making tourism a key economic sector by 2030.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tay Ninh is estimated to have received 5.7 million visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 11.3% year on year, with tourism revenue reaching around 5 trillion VND, an increase of 31.6%./.

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#Tay Ninh #revolutionary historical sites #Tay Ninh tourism #Lo Go – Xa Mat National Park #Ba Den Mountain Tay Ninh
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