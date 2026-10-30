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Phu Quoc set for James Bond style high speed chase with 12 jetski formation

Scheduled to premiere this November, Symphony of the Sea Season 3 is already generating excitement through its rehearsal footage alone. With its expanded 12-jetski formation, Sunset Town offers visitors yet another reason to visit Phu Quoc: to experience thrilling sea chase sequences worthy of a James Bond blockbuster, only this time performed live, with roaring engines, precision choreography and fireworks unfolding right before their eyes.

Symphony of the Sea Season 3 will debut this November at Sunset Town with an expanded 12-jetski formation. (Photos: Sun Group)
Symphony of the Sea Season 3 will debut this November at Sunset Town with an expanded 12-jetski formation. (Photos: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - A series of high speed accelerations, dramatic crossovers and constantly shifting formations by 12 jetskis are set to evoke the thrilling chase scenes of a James Bond film. The spectacle is part of the rehearsals for Symphony of the Sea Season 3, which is scheduled to debut this November at Sunset Town, Phu Quoc.

One group of jetskis surges forward, carving long white trails across the sea. From the opposite direction, another formation races in, slices through the first, then instantly breaks apart. Layer upon layer of movement unfolds so quickly that just as spectators follow one sharp turn, their eyes are immediately drawn to the next burst of speed. The scene recalls the iconic sea chases of the James Bond franchise, except this time it is unfolding against the stunning backdrop of Kiss Bridge Bay in Sunset Town, Phu Quoc.

These are the first glimpses of the 12-jetski formation rehearsing for Symphony of the Sea Season 3. Ahead of the show's premiere, the roar of engines and synchronised movements across the bay are already revealing how an international team of athletes is preparing a performance built around speed, precision and teamwork.

Over the past two seasons, jetskis and flyboards have become defining elements of Symphony of the Sea, combining world class stunt performances with music, lighting and fireworks. Season 3 pushes those elements even further. The expanded jetski formation allows for more ambitious choreography, with riders splitting into multiple groups, racing side by side, changing direction and crossing paths in rapid succession to create multiple layers of action unfolding simultaneously across the water.

According to Dominique Ellison, Director of H2O Events and Creative Director for the show's jetski and flyboard performances, the larger formation enables the production team to make full use of the performance area around Kiss Bridge Bay. Rather than concentrating the action in a single zone, the performers can now transform the entire bay into a dynamic stage, shifting seamlessly from wide formations spanning the water to tightly coordinated sequences performed at close range.

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Jetski riders rehearse high speed accelerations and precision crossovers, creating cinematic action sequences across the water.

That constant transformation is what creates the suspense. During rehearsals, parallel racing lines can suddenly evolve into dramatic crossing formations, while riders who have just split in different directions quickly regroup into entirely new patterns. Audiences are left anticipating where the next group will emerge, where the riders will intersect and how the formation will change next.

While James Bond chase scenes captivate audiences through speed and unexpected twists, Symphony of the Sea introduces an additional level of complexity. Every acceleration must happen at precisely the right moment. Every turn must place each rider exactly where they need to be to synchronise perfectly with the show's music, lighting, lasers and fireworks.

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Alongside the jetski formation, breathtaking flyboard stunts remain one of the signature highlights of Symphony of the Sea Season 3.

Dominique Ellison explained that H2O Events, LaserVision and Sun Group's creative team have worked closely together to choreograph every scene down to the second. Bringing together world champion jetski and flyboard athletes provides the expertise required to bring such complex ideas to life on open water.

Throughout every performance, a performance coordinator continuously counts down each sequence and communicates positions to every athlete through a waterproof communication system. Amid the roar of engines, pounding music and rolling waves, performers must simultaneously control their machines while receiving live instructions to maintain flawless synchronisation with the rest of the team. A crossover lasting only a split second is therefore the result of months of preparation and perfect coordination behind the scenes.

For Kristina Isaeva, captain of the flyboard team, the greatest challenge comes from the natural stage itself. Symphony of the Sea is performed on open water, where waves, wind and currents change constantly from day to day. Even though every movement is carefully planned, riders must continuously adapt to real time conditions while maintaining the integrity of the formation.

"Every night is completely different," she said. The team studies weather conditions daily and trains under a wide variety of sea states, while athletes learn to adjust their movements to the rhythm of the waves without disrupting the choreography. Behind every spectacular high speed run across the water lies not only exceptional technical skill, but also sharp awareness, adaptability and seamless teamwork.

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International athletes spend countless hours mastering the ever changing natural stage before delivering breathtaking high speed performances.

That teamwork is one of the most anticipated aspects of the new season. Beyond showcasing individual talent, audiences will witness how the 12 jetskis come together to create what the production team describes as a "choreography of speed." Every racing line contributes to the larger picture, while every split, crossover and reunion continuously reshapes the visual composition unfolding across the bay.

The cinematic atmosphere reaches another level as fireworks erupt behind moving jetskis, soar above kite performances and burst behind flyboard athletes suspended high above the water. Combined with immersive laser effects and an original musical score, these moving bursts of light promise to elevate each scene into a spectacular visual climax.

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The 12-jetski formation lines up like the poster of an action blockbuster, ready to unleash spectacular high speed chase sequences across Sunset Bay.

Scheduled to premiere this November, Symphony of the Sea Season 3 is already generating excitement through its rehearsal footage alone. With its expanded 12-jetski formation, Sunset Town offers visitors yet another reason to visit Phu Quoc: to experience thrilling sea chase sequences worthy of a James Bond blockbuster, only this time performed live, with roaring engines, precision choreography and fireworks unfolding right before their eyes./.

VNA
#Symphony of the Sea Season 3 #Sunset Town #Phu Quoc #12-jetski formation An Giang
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